Northbound funds bought a net 415 million yuan from Wuliangye today
2022-08-02 17:31
Securities Times e-company reported that Northbound funds sold a net 2.311 billion yuan today. Han’s Laser, BYD, and Sungrow were sold by net sales of 256 million yuan, 215 million yuan, and 208 million yuan respectively. Wuliangye ranked first in net purchases, with an amount of 415 million yuan.
Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.
Northbound funds bought a net 415 million yuan from Wuliangye today
