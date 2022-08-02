Home Business Google, Codacons: the fine imposed by Agcom for gambling is sacrosanct
Google, Codacons: the fine imposed by Agcom for gambling is sacrosanct

Sacrosanct is the sanction imposed by Agcom on Google Ireland Limited (750,000 euros) which controls Youtube and Top Ads ltd, (700,000 euros), for the violation of the gambling advertising ban enshrined in art. 9 of the Dignity Decree, which punishes the instigation to gambling by the giants of the web. This was stated by Codacons, according to which “For some time we have denounced illegitimate gambling advertisements made through apps, websites and social networks to the Communications Authority and Antitrust – explains the president Carlo Rienzi – A very dangerous phenomenon because the main users of these tools are young people, that is, those who risk most of all to approach the game and develop forms of addiction, and in this sense the giants of the web have specific responsibilities “. “The fine imposed by Agcom is therefore a sacrosanct measure, but the amount of the sanction is decidedly negligible compared to the turnover of a giant like Google – continues Rienzi – We now need a crackdown on all illegal websites that promote the game of gambling, an issue on which Codacons has presented in the last few days in detailed exposition to the Authority “.

