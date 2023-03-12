A company in Guiyang, Guizhou stipulated that it would be fined 10,000 yuan for not answering the chairman’s phone call, which sparked heated discussions among netizens. schematic diagram. (ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, March 11, 2023]Recently, Ms. Lu from Guiyang, Guizhou went to work in a company on her first day, and found that the company had many punishment regulations, including a fine of 10,000 yuan for not answering the chairman’s phone call. The news aroused heated discussions among netizens.

According to comprehensive land media reports, on March 9, Ms. Lu, who lives in Guiyang, Guizhou, went to a start-up company for a trial job on the first day, and found that the company’s current “reward and punishment system” almost only included fines and no rewards.

For example, if you do not answer the phone call of the chairman or general manager once or do not reply for more than 1 hour, you will be fined 10,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) once found. Double the fine if the fine is not received on the same day. If the chair is not pushed back to its original position after get off work, it will be fined 10 yuan.

The screenshots released by Ms. Lu show that in addition to the above regulations, if they do not answer calls from senior managers such as the deputy general manager, assistant to the chairman, assistant to the general manager, or do not reply for more than an hour, they will be fined 5,000 yuan for one discovery.

At the same time, as long as the directors of each department find that they do not answer a call or do not reply for more than an hour, they will be fined 1,000 yuan for each discovery. The managers of each department will be fined 500 yuan for each discovery if they do not answer a call or do not reply for more than an hour.

All fines, if the fines are not received on the same day, will be double fined.

The company also made a fine explanation on the employee’s attendance status. If there is any fraud, a fine of 100 yuan will be fined once, and the penalty will be doubled for the second time.

Ms. Lu told Kuai Technology that she applied for a human resources position, and the salary during the probationary period was about 6,000 yuan. She felt that she could not accept these systems and left the job on the same day.

On March 11, the topic “The company stipulates that you will be fined 10,000 yuan for not answering the chairman’s phone call once” appeared on Baidu’s hot search. It aroused heated discussions among netizens.

“A monthly salary of 6,000 yuan, but a fine of 10,000 yuan for missing the chairman’s call… According to this, I will owe the company money until the end of the month… ​” “The secret of the company’s income is that the chairman presses the phone at two o’clock every night. Press the dial button.” “The company recruits infinitely, and the boss’s job every day is to call employees endlessly.”

According to Kuaitech, professionals said that such a regulation violates the protection regulations of the labor law. If the company has such a regulation, it is recommended that employees can complain to the labor supervision department to seek help and protect their legal rights.

