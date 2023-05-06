Novelty – News: Hyundai continues to make its rounds in Legoland

.

Hyundai is continuing the cooperation with Legoland Germany that began in 2010. The cooperation with the amusement park in Günzburg, Bavaria, has been extended by three years. This year, the traditional mascot parade at the weekend is led by an Ioniq 6 as the safety car. This year, Hyundai drivers with German license plates again have the chance to win up to four tickets for the Hyundai Family Days on July 15th and 16th. Younger visitors also have the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license at the Hyundai Legoland driving school, while adults can look at the brand’s model range. (awm)

HOME PAGE