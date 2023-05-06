Home » Novelty – News: Hyundai continues to make its rounds in Legoland
Business

Novelty – News: Hyundai continues to make its rounds in Legoland

by admin
Novelty – News: Hyundai continues to make its rounds in Legoland

A Hyundai Ioniq 5 leads the mascot parade at Legoland as the safety car. Photo: Authors’ Union Mobility/Hyundai

.

Hyundai is continuing the cooperation with Legoland Germany that began in 2010. The cooperation with the amusement park in Günzburg, Bavaria, has been extended by three years. This year, the traditional mascot parade at the weekend is led by an Ioniq 6 as the safety car. This year, Hyundai drivers with German license plates again have the chance to win up to four tickets for the Hyundai Family Days on July 15th and 16th. Younger visitors also have the opportunity to obtain a driver’s license at the Hyundai Legoland driving school, while adults can look at the brand’s model range. (awm)

HOME PAGE

See also  More than a hundred shares have risen by more than 20% during the year! The "red envelope market" is in full swing, and the winning rate of A-shares after the festival is higher. These sectors can focus on the provider Financial Associated Press

You may also like

“Role of central banks needs to be redefined”...

Work Decree, Italians with the government. Schlein’s Democratic...

Ten years ago – The NSU trial begins...

Stellantis and the Forgotten Campus; the talent factory...

Warren Buffet: Berkshire Hathaway quintuples profit

AMG Stories is the first docuseries dedicated to...

Warner Bros.: Big loss in the quarter even...

Bernard Arnault: This is how his children compete...

The Net has fun with Meloni’s video. Hilarious...

WELT reader chat: Financial experts answer your most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy