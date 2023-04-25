Now it’s all about the cheese: price wars at Lidl, Aldi and Kaufland

Apparently, Lidl and Kaufland tried to scratch Aldi’s price image with the price offensive. picture alliance / pressefoto_korb | Micah Korb

In a joint price offensive, Lidl and Kaufland have reduced the prices for cheese products. The “food newspaper”. Aldi is following suit and is offering eleven cheese products at lower prices. Some semi-hard cheeses such as Maasdamer now cost 50 cents less at Aldi.

While milk prices were at a record level last year due to inflation, they have now fallen sharply. This is now also reflected in consumer prices. Because: As the “Lebensmittelzeitung” (LZ) reports, Kaufland and Lidl have now made cheese significantly cheaper.

With their joint price offensive, the two supermarket chains are putting the discounter Aldi under pressure. This is actually considered a pioneer in prices, but now has to follow suit.

According to “LZ”, both Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd reacted by lowering the prices for eleven cheese products. In addition to comparable products such as those at Lidl and Kaufland, these included other cheese products.

Some semi-hard cheeses, such as Maasdamer, now cost 50 cents less than before at Aldi. The price of Gutbio grated cheese, on the other hand, fell from EUR 1.79 to EUR 1.99, and sliced ​​Emmental now costs EUR 2.69, which is 20 cents less.

Only recently, Aldi had sharply reduced the prices for fruit and vegetables and thus directly attacked competitors such as Lidl and Edeka. According to “LZ”, Lidl and Kaufland are now obviously trying to scratch Aldi’s price image with their price reduction for cheese.

