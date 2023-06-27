Nubia’s first AI naked-eye 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D starts pre-sale today, priced at 10,999 yuan | Huawei Tablet | Nubia | AI_Sina Technology_Sina.com

According to news from IT House on June 27, according to Nubia Mobile’s official Weibo news, Nubia’s first AI naked-eye 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D officially opened for pre-sale at 10:00 today (June 27) in the official mall. First sale at 10 o’clock on the 30th. The 8GB+128GB version is 10,999 yuan, and supports 12 interest-free installments.

IT House checked the official product page and learned that nubia Pad 3D adopts unique 3D light field display technology, and realizes naked-eye 3D display by integrating the exclusive DLB layer under the LCD display, and has a number of global core patents. The tablet adopts AI stereo human eye tracking technology, has an ultra-wide viewing angle of 86°, accurately tracks the user’s eyes in real time, and improves the tracking delay from motion to photon to a natural level that the user cannot perceive and feel. Mobile, 3D display algorithm real-time tracking update, real-time adjustment to the best 3D display state. The 8-field-of-view solution is provided through the high-precision nano-film layer, the 3D viewing resolution is higher, and the viewing distance is more flexible and almost unlimited, allowing users to have a more perfect 3D look and feel and experience.

In addition, the tablet has the largest ecosystem of 3D content currently available. Users can obtain a large number of 3D ecological software including 3D video, 3D streaming media, 3D games, 3D cinema, 3D recording, and 3D creation through the built-in Leia application store in one stop. In addition, nubia Pad 3D has also received content support from multiple game engines including Unity, UNREAL, and game developers such as GAMELOFT.

Nubia pad 3D adopts all-metal body, sandblasting oxidation process, equipped with Snapdragon 888 chip, equipped with 8GB memory and 128GB storage space. It is pre-installed to run the Android 13 system, has a large built-in 9270mAh battery, and is equipped with a 12.4-inch 120Hz LCD screen with a resolution of 2560×1600. Equipped with symmetrical four speakers, it has a 1W full-range speaker, supports Dolby Atmos, and dual-mic noise reduction.

It is worth mentioning that nubia Pad 3D also has dual 16MP rear cameras and dual 8MP front cameras, both front and rear cameras can be used for 3D content production, complete 3D photos, videos, micro movies and other content, and create your own exclusive 3D anytime, anywhere content.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

