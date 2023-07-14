Odeg: Due to massive defects – newly delivered trains immediately shut down again

Economy Massive defects

Odeg has to shut down newly delivered trains immediately

Status: 11:28 am | Reading time: 3 minutes

A railcar of the East German Railway Company (ODEG)

Quelle: picture alliance/dpa

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

If the air conditioning fails, the train journey becomes torture. In Brandenburg, the Odeg railway company has therefore had to shut down an entire, freshly delivered fleet of trains. The manufacturer defends itself.

According to the manufacturer Alstom, the repair of faulty air conditioning systems in regional trains of the East German railway company Odeg will probably take several weeks. The Odeg pulled an entire train fleet with eight new regional trains out of service because the air conditioning systems only work irregularly.

From Friday, some old trains that have been reactivated will run instead. However, there are still severe restrictions on the affected regional train lines, especially in Brandenburg.

The Alstom company is working flat out to remedy the lack of air conditioning, the train manufacturer announced on Thursday. A software update for the air conditioning system is currently being tested. “The company assumes that the causal elimination of the defect, including all official approvals, will take several weeks.”

also read

The connections RB33 (Potsdam Hauptbahnhof – Beelitz Stadt – Jüterbog), RB37 (Berlin-Wannsee – Beelitz Stadt) and RB51 (Brandenburg Hauptbahnhof – Rathenow) are affected. Due to the lack of quality, the trains are no longer acceptable for passengers and staff, Odeg announced in Berlin on Wednesday evening. The affected trains were taken out of service on Thursday.

The air conditioning is brand new – but doesn’t work

According to the company’s plans, three old trains that have been reactivated are to roll on line RB33 (Potsdam Hauptbahnhof – Beelitz Stadt – Jüterbog) on ​​Friday. This was announced by Odeg Managing Director Lars Gehrke.

also read

From Saturday to Monday, six trains are to run, then in addition to the RB33 line also on the RB51 route (Brandenburg Hauptbahnhof – Rathenow). In addition, there are sometimes replacement buses. However, there is still a complete failure on the RB37 line (Berlin-Wannsee – Beelitz Stadt).

Manufacturer Alstom said that the affected trains had a new generation of air conditioning technology installed, which did not work continuously with the required quality. This was only noticed in regular passenger service and at high summer temperatures.

The trains have been operating on the lines for eight weeks. Alstom also announced on Thursday that it would be examining interim solutions in parallel with rectifying the cause of the error, i.e. whether the air conditioning systems and thus the vehicles could be made operational again “with a temporary solution”.

Recently, a train was evacuated on the open route

After the failure of regional trains of Deutsche Bahn in the past few days, the left-wing faction in the Brandenburg state parliament criticized the emergency management and demanded clarification from the state government. On Tuesday, a train with around 350 passengers broke down on the open route in the Oberhavel district near Schönfiß, and the regional express was evacuated.

also read

Polluted drinking water

On the Sunday before, a full regional train had stopped in the great heat near Birkenwerder (also in the Oberhavel district). Some passengers got out of their own accord and walked across the tracks. The situation was extremely tense, and there were said to be chaotic scenes.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn answered the question of whether there was an accumulation of broken trains: “There were two incidents with more than 23,000 Deutsche Bahn train journeys per day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

