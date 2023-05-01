oecolution austria: A lack of electricity price compensation endangers jobs in Austria

Zehetner: Appeal for action on the occasion of Labor Day

Vienna (OTS) – Austria has still not implemented electricity price compensation in accordance with the EU emissions trading directive – in contrast to many other European countries. “On May 1st, we should think about how we can reconcile competitiveness and climate protection so that there will continue to be work and added value in Austria in the future,” said oecolution Managing Director Elisabeth Zehetner on the occasion of tomorrow’s Labor Day. In order to cushion the competitive disadvantages of energy-intensive industry in an international comparison of locations, these costs could be partially reimbursed in accordance with the EU’s “Emission Trading System” directive (ETS). The aim of this regulation is to prevent the relocation of energy-intensive production (and the associated CO2 emissions) to countries outside the EU emissions trading system.

The EU Emissions Trading Directive even recommends that member states enact financial measures in favor of certain sectors in accordance with EU state aid law. Numerous member states (including Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Slovakia and the Czech Republic) have been using this instrument since 2013 and have created a competitive advantage through payments, most recently of around EUR 2.4 billion in 2021 alone EUR. “Our largest trading partner Germany has also been using electricity price compensation for the benefit of its industry for a long time, and the approved volume is an unbelievable EUR 27.5 billion by 2030. This makes it clear that our hat is on fire,” Zehetner calls on the Greens to their to end the blockade. As you can hear behind the scenes, the Green government partner wants a tie-in with the Renewable Heat Act, which unfortunately cannot yet be agreed upon by a two-thirds majority. “Such an immoral exchange weakens Austria’s industry,” said Zehetner.

The employees in the paper industry, the chemical industry and the production of iron, steel and non-ferrous metals are affected. “The text of the law is long overdue. The measure must now be implemented at least once for 2022 and 2023. If the decision at the beginning of May and a correspondingly rapid notification of the law and funding guidelines in Austria are not successful, then the train has probably finally left,” Zehetner points out the urgency, because according to EU guidelines, the payment of the funding for 2022 has until December 31st. to take place in 2023.

