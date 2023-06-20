Off to the EU sovereign wealth fund. But he will only have the remnants of the budget at his disposal

BRUXELLES – It will be called Step. Perhaps because it is only considered a first step. This is the European sovereign wealth fund that will be proposed today by the EU Commission in view of the Council at the end of the month. However, he risks being a “creature” with little energy. In fact, it will not be able to count on new resources and will be based on “left over” money from various European funds and something from the European budget which in fact falls on the agenda of the collegial meeting of the Commission this morning.

