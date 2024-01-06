Home » Olaf Scholz should ask a question of trust
Olaf Scholz should ask a question of trust

Olaf Scholz should ask a question of trust

The chairman of the CSU regional group in the Bundestag, Alexander Dobrindt, also called on Scholz to ask the Bundestag for a vote of confidence. “The traffic lights have caused unrest in Germany,” and that must have consequences. Dobrindt said that 80 percent of citizens no longer trust the federal government to overcome the country’s challenges. “There is no longer a common line, no common policy and no common interests,” said the regional group leader. “The traffic light is ready,” the CSU is ready. “But we are not a variant of the traffic light, we are the alternative.” They want “bourgeois models of prosperity” and plan to “reverse the traffic light’s left-green agenda”.

