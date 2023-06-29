Old Money: This is what the perfect outfit looks like, according to one baron

Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim is a descendant of the Fugger family, the wealthiest merchant family of the Middle Ages. Focam AG, Patek Phillipe, Getty Images / image_of_life, BrianAJackson, domin_domin, collage: Dominik Schmitt

The clothing style “Old Money” describes the wardrobe of wealthy and long-established families who have owned fortunes for generations. This style has really become a social media trend thanks to the US television series “Succession”.

But how does someone who belongs to the “old money” caste find this fashion trend?

We asked the asset manager Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim. He is a descendant of the Fuggers, the wealthiest family of the Middle Ages.

No brand logos, but restrained elegance: the “Old Money” clothing style is characterized by quality, understatement and craftsmanship. The style describes the wardrobe of wealthy and long-established families who have owned fortunes for generations.

The outfit should discreetly reflect the status without appearing pretentious. The color palette is rather inconspicuous, bright colors are avoided, and the focus is primarily on brown, gray and beige tones.

At first glance, the clothes might seem boring. But if you take a closer look, you will see the fine cuts, the high quality and thus the embodiment of an upscale lifestyle.

How the Succession series sparked the old-money trend

This fashion trend is becoming increasingly popular among young people – mainly due to the TV show “Succession”. The US series is about a power-hungry billionaire family in New York that controls a media empire.

The show is loosely based on the life of US media mogul Rupert Murdoch and his children. And the protagonists, three siblings who are fighting for the successor, dress simply but expensively – old money.

Three siblings fight for the billion dollar inheritance, the style of clothing is simple and expensive: Kendall (left), Siobhan and Roman Roy. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Uncredited

The characters from the “Succession” series embody the old money style. picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Macall Polay

Here’s what a billionaire connoisseur says about Old Money

The Instagram account „Succession Fashion“ 185,000 people follow. Fashion journalist Amy Odell reaches with Tiktok Videos about the costume choices of the series Millions of users.

But how does someone find this fashion trend that itself is pure old money?

We asked the asset manager Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim. There are few people who know and understand the Republic’s wealthy entrepreneurs and heirs as well as he does.

Von Bechtolsheim manages the billions of the richest families in Germany and is himself a descendant of the Fuggers, the wealthiest family of the Middle Ages.

With his company Focam AG, von Bechtolsheim manages billions. FOCAM AG

A suit without a tie was not his thing at all

His personal taste: orderly but reserved wardrobe. “Personally, I prefer smart and elegant clothing to the gothic style with 50 rivets through the nose,” says von Bechtolsheim.

A well-tailored suit also belongs in the wardrobe. “A suit without a tie, what is now called smart casual is not my thing at all.”

According to von Bechtolsheim, the classic old-money outfit looks like this: Flannel trousers, English leather shoes and a striped shirt or tweed jacket. “This style is always current and timeless.”

Clothes make lords

Von Bechtolsheim remembers that a similar trend already existed in his youth, under the name “Sloane Ranger”.

“The term represented people trying to dress as if they were an English lord from the countryside crossing Sloane Square in London,” von Bechtolsheim told Business Insider.

Sloane Square is a public square in London, England. The course is at the intersection of King’s Road and Sloane Street.

Der Sloane Square im Jahr 1910.

picture alliance / Mary Evans Picture Library | –

Nearby attractions include Peter Jones Department Store, the Royal Court Theater and Holy Trinity Church. Renowned for its upmarket retail outlets, Sloane Square is a central part of London’s exclusive Chelsea borough.

A classic phenomenon is the need to belong.

Christian Freiherr von Bechtolsheim

With the old-money style, there are certainly some people who would misjudge von Bechtolsheim, he says. “I think they’re fifth-generation entrepreneurs, but they actually saw the style on the internet. There have always been great copyists!” says the asset manager.

Why do people dress like this?

For von Bechtolsheim, the answer is clear: “A classic phenomenon is the need to want to belong.” He also sees this in his own children. “They suddenly come up with certain brand ideas. All in their class have this and that brand. And then I say that it is absolute nonsense to pay twice as much for a normal product just because it has a certain logo on it.” But it is “very difficult” to fight against this group dynamic.

read too

The boss of Louis Vuitton is richer than Bill Gates: This is how Bernard Arnault, the richest man in Europe, ticks

Von Bechtolsheim remembers an experience from his childhood: “I have to admit that I really wanted a Peugeot bike as a child, but that was too expensive for my parents. Instead, I got a Steiger bike. My classmates in Munich mostly had more expensive bikes. I was very embarrassed.”

Today, however, von Bechtolsheim sees things differently: “It’s complete nonsense to buy expensive things in order to want to belong.”

