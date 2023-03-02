Intesa, on the renewal of the contract, removes the mandate from the Abi

Intesa Sanpaolo greets Abi on the negotiation for the renewal of the national contract – expired at the end of last year and extended until the end of April – and will act alone. This was confirmed by the first Italian bank through a spokesperson: Intesa confirms that it has “revoked the trade union representation mandate” to the ABI. Therefore now Intesa “will support Abi in the comparison with the national trade unions at sector level, in a phase of particular importance such as the current one”. Intesa Sanpaolo, however, will not leave the ABI, but will remain in the association as confirmed by the spokesperson himself.

What happens now between Intesa, Abi and the unions

Specifically, the institute led by Charles Messinatherefore, will sit at the table together with the representatives of Abi and those of the workers Fabi, First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca, Unisin, Falcri-Silcea-Sinfub to renew the collective agreement. “Intesa Sanpaolo – explains the spokesman – will continue the dialogue with the trade union organizations in full respect of the reciprocal rolesas has always happened, continuing to consider industrial relations an essential element in achieving the group’s objectives, in the interest of our people and of the bank”.

Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo confirms “the centrality of the contribution of the group’s people”, underlining that “the full guarantee of individual and collective rights will be ensured, over time, in the context of the collective bargaining resulting from discussions with national and company trade union organizations , to provide the most appropriate support for our organizational model and the role played by Intesa Sanpaolo in our country”.

Intesa’s policies in favor of workers

Intesa’s choice to revoke trade union representation from the ABI is part of a policy for the management of its employees and the institution’s initiatives in relations with workers. In fact, it should not be forgotten that Intesa recently announced the launch of a trial of initiatives such as the short week of four 9-hour working days equal pay for the Insurance division of the day. Not only that, Intesa has granted its employees the possibility to work up to 120 days a year in smartworking with a meal voucher of 3.80 euros without agreement with the unions.

Intesa rises to 100% of Rbm Salute

Waiting to understand how the collective agreement will be defined, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita has announced that it has increased to 100% of Intesa Sanpaolo Rbm Salute noting for 360 million in cash 26.2% of the capital still held by Favaretto family (via Rbh). The operation takes place in advance of the exercise of the two call options, initially set for 2026 and 2029.

This is a last step after the purchase of 50% + one share also from Rbh for 325 million carried out by Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and the capital strengthening operation of 2021, in which the Favaretto family had not participated, which had thus diluted the own share at 26.2%.