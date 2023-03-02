Home Business On the renewal of the contract Intesa greets the ABI: the revocation of the mandate is underway
Business

On the renewal of the contract Intesa greets the ABI: the revocation of the mandate is underway

by admin
On the renewal of the contract Intesa greets the ABI: the revocation of the mandate is underway

Intesa, on the renewal of the contract, removes the mandate from the Abi

Intesa Sanpaolo greets Abi on the negotiation for the renewal of the national contract – expired at the end of last year and extended until the end of April – and will act alone. This was confirmed by the first Italian bank through a spokesperson: Intesa confirms that it has “revoked the trade union representation mandate” to the ABI. Therefore now Intesa “will support Abi in the comparison with the national trade unions at sector level, in a phase of particular importance such as the current one”. Intesa Sanpaolo, however, will not leave the ABI, but will remain in the association as confirmed by the spokesperson himself.

What happens now between Intesa, Abi and the unions

Specifically, the institute led by Charles Messinatherefore, will sit at the table together with the representatives of Abi and those of the workers Fabi, First-Cisl, Fisac-Cgil, Uilca, Unisin, Falcri-Silcea-Sinfub to renew the collective agreement. “Intesa Sanpaolo – explains the spokesman – will continue the dialogue with the trade union organizations in full respect of the reciprocal rolesas has always happened, continuing to consider industrial relations an essential element in achieving the group’s objectives, in the interest of our people and of the bank”.

Furthermore, Intesa Sanpaolo confirms “the centrality of the contribution of the group’s people”, underlining that “the full guarantee of individual and collective rights will be ensured, over time, in the context of the collective bargaining resulting from discussions with national and company trade union organizations , to provide the most appropriate support for our organizational model and the role played by Intesa Sanpaolo in our country”.

See also  The operation of the former Tsinghua University BBS Shuimu community is struggling, and the official launch of a fundraising plan - Latest News - cnBeta.COM

Intesa’s policies in favor of workers

Intesa’s choice to revoke trade union representation from the ABI is part of a policy for the management of its employees and the institution’s initiatives in relations with workers. In fact, it should not be forgotten that Intesa recently announced the launch of a trial of initiatives such as the short week of four 9-hour working days equal pay for the Insurance division of the day. Not only that, Intesa has granted its employees the possibility to work up to 120 days a year in smartworking with a meal voucher of 3.80 euros without agreement with the unions.

Intesa rises to 100% of Rbm Salute

Waiting to understand how the collective agreement will be defined, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita has announced that it has increased to 100% of Intesa Sanpaolo Rbm Salute noting for 360 million in cash 26.2% of the capital still held by Favaretto family (via Rbh). The operation takes place in advance of the exercise of the two call options, initially set for 2026 and 2029.

This is a last step after the purchase of 50% + one share also from Rbh for 325 million carried out by Intesa Sanpaolo Vita and the capital strengthening operation of 2021, in which the Favaretto family had not participated, which had thus diluted the own share at 26.2%.

You may also like

Di Maio sent to the Persian Gulf? Difficult,...

Take a little or gamble? Shareholders have a...

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Steadily promote...

Energy, record emissions in 2022: jump of over...

Study: Does Germany need the LNG terminal in...

Di Maio sent to the Persian Gulf? Difficult,...

This is how the perfect investment for your...

Bitget integrates TradingView to improve the crypto derivatives...

3888 yuan + superimposed tens of billions of...

Inflation: Food that drives prices up – When...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy