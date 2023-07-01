Politics – Again protests against planned judicial reform in Israel

Demonstrators in Tel Aviv Image: AFP

Thousands of people once again took to the streets in Israel against the judicial reform planned by the right-wing government. The protests have now been going on for 26 weeks.

The government’s plan aims to reduce the powers of the judiciary and the Supreme Court and strengthen the position of Parliament and the Prime Minister.

The governing coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party and ultra-right and ultra-Orthodox parties argues that the reform will restore balance in the separation of powers. The demonstrators, on the other hand, accuse the government of wanting to weaken the country’s independent judiciary and undermine democracy.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Thursday, Netanyahu said he had deleted a particularly controversial clause in the reform. This should allow Parliament to overturn Supreme Court decisions by a simple majority.

