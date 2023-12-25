“One in four Germans basically no longer believes in this system”

Nevertheless, this is of course relatively difficult in everyday editorial life. What could be a first step to pick up people?

I can’t promise you heaven on earth or claim that I have the solution. Resources are scarce, I see this need. But I believe that a lot can be gained if you actually ask yourself whether you can quickly categorize someone according to predefined categories in a post. That’s what people accuse the media of: that journalists approach people with prefabricated classifications and are only looking for certain quotes to support their own worldview. It would be helpful if you sometimes admonish yourself and say: I don’t classify people too quickly. Don’t directly condemn the other thing that initially seems strange and strange. Instead, ask yourself: Did I really understand this? Do I know the background? In general: It is important to show your presence wherever you can. To give people the feeling: Yes, we understand you. We’ll deal with you.

