Speaking of the OnePlus brand, everyone must be familiar with it. We have noticed that OnePlus has released a new headset OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (light version). A TWS true wireless headset product with the goal of “redefining the TWS flagship” and a very powerful configuration in all aspects. I’m looking forward to it, let’s take a look at this headset.

Exterior

The packaging of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite Edition is still the classic red and white color scheme of OnePlus. The square box is smaller and more exquisite than the first generation. There is a Hi-Res small gold label certification in the upper right corner of the box, and the earphone charging compartment is printed in the middle And the pattern of the headphone body.

Accessories include a user manual, a charging cable for the Type-C interface, a pair of S, M, and L earmuffs, and the M size has been set on the earphones.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a new color scheme Yunfeng White, which is different from other whites on the market. It adopts a new process of more textured warm white fluff paint, and the details are very resistant.

The charging box still continues the double-process assembly of the iconic NCVM metal texture and matte spraying, and the familiar opening and closing method. The round and raised surface has the words “ONEPLUS” engraved in lacquer and the words “Dynaudio” underneath.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has a round and compact body shape, and its ergonomic design fits a wide range of human ears, relieving the pressure of wearing and improving the comfort and stability of wearing.

Equipped with anti-bacterial and anti-earwax ear caps, it not only effectively prevents earwax from blocking the sound outlet, but also makes it easier to clean. At the same time, it adopts antibacterial coating, which can effectively inhibit the growth of bacteria, making it safer and more secure to wear.

configuration

In terms of unit selection, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Lite Edition and the famous Nordic audio brand Dynaudio jointly researched the acoustic system, and developed an industry-leading coaxial dual dynamic unit acoustic system, which is derived from the high and low bass of high-end audio. Dual-unit frequency division design concept, equipped with 11mm super elastic woofer and 6mm high-sensing tweeter. The dual units are arranged coaxially, so that the crossover points are perfectly integrated, and can present rich and delicate sound quality.

In terms of Bluetooth transmission, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has broken the Bluetooth transmission bottleneck of TWS earphones. It can be used with OnePlus mobile phone 11 series to achieve Hi-Res high-resolution transmission. The acoustic performance has reached Hi-Res Wireless Gold Standard certification and supports the new LHDC transmission. technology, which not only ensures the stability and low power consumption of the connection in a complex environment, but also provides a high bit rate when Hi-Fi sound quality is required.

Noise reduction is an essential function of headphones now. The noise reduction experience of OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is significantly improved compared with the first generation.

Built-in triple-core noise reduction chip, through the 4-microphone noise reduction solution of the headset, dual active noise reduction is realized. The deepest noise reduction can reach 48dB, which is 20% higher than the previous generation, and the effective noise reduction bandwidth reaches 4KHz. It has doubled compared to the previous generation.

Specially targeted noise reduction processing for the frequency band of the human voice, which can effectively reduce the noise of the human voice frequency band that is difficult for traditional noise-canceling headphones, so that users can use it even in public places with noisy background sounds, especially in the human voice environment. , you can still get a clearer and more immersive listening experience. The industry-leading noise reduction capability has obtained the German TUV Rheinland high-performance noise reduction certification.

Experience

In terms of interaction, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 uses pressure-sensitive button interaction. The smooth metallic lacquer part of the earphone handle is the control area, which is obviously different from the matte touch of the cavity part, which can be easily operated blindly.

Remember the pinch operation skillfully, and you can realize the control by lightly pinching the lower end of the earphone, and the interaction is very convenient.

When using OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for the first time, it is recommended to turn on the golden hearing function of the earphones first. After turning on the golden hearing function, the earphones provide you with a set of exclusive personal hearing solutions by analyzing and modeling the ear canal structure, hearing characteristics and other dimensions. Have the same detailed listening experience in different scenarios.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is equipped with brand-new Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio Bluetooth audio technology, supports LC3 audio encoding (OTA update required), combined with binaural simultaneous interpretation technology and system-level delay optimization, a breakthrough in full-link delay in game mode performance as low as 54ms.

Both the king and the chicken can basically achieve instant response, and there is no delay in the sound transmission of the earphones. When playing the game of eating chicken, with the blessing of spatial audio, gunshots and footsteps can be easily captured, and you can listen to the sound and identify the position at the first time, which is very accurate.

In terms of hearing, the newly launched OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is exclusively tuned by master Hans Zimmer, with a delicate sound and a wide sound field.

The three frequencies of the earphones have good performance, the low frequency is surging and powerful, and the vibration is full; the elasticity is good.

The middle and high frequencies are clear and bright, the human voice is full and penetrating, full of layers, the details are restored, and the sound quality is pleasant and clean.

Even listening to music in a noisy subway station does not affect the clarity of the sound. It is not uncomfortable to wear for a long time.

In addition, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 also has a unique feature, which is the focus mode. Just press and hold the earphone handle for 3 seconds to automatically play white noise, which can effectively relieve stress, or help you focus on studying or working. It can also help you fall asleep when used at night.

In terms of battery life, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 can achieve up to 39 hours of battery life with the earphone charging box. It supports fast charging. After 10 minutes of charging, you can get 7 hours of music battery life with earphones and charging boxes. During this period of time, I used it intermittently for about 3 hours a day for about a week, and it has not been charged yet. Overall, its battery life is basically satisfactory for daily commuting.

Summarize

In general, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is not only excellent in terms of sound quality and noise reduction, but also has a very good experience on Windows, iOS, and Android phones. In terms of performance, it is comparable to high-end Hi-Fi headphones with a thousand yuan level. It is very comfortable to wear and very cost-effective. Friends who want to upgrade their headset equipment are worth considering.