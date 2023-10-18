Home » Ongoing crisis – debt continues to drive inflation in Argentina – News
Business

Ongoing crisis – debt continues to drive inflation in Argentina – News

by admin
Ongoing crisis – debt continues to drive inflation in Argentina – News

Contents

Argentina’s economy is looking for stability ahead of Sunday’s elections. For now, however, the country is in a debt crisis.

“There are many factors that contribute to Argentina’s severe economic crisis,” says economist Leandro Mora Alfonsin in a café in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires. There is a lack of money in the Argentine state treasury and the country is heavily in debt.

“Anarcho-Capitalist” Milea in Pole-Position

Open box Close box

Captions: Reuters/Augustin Marcarian

Crisis-hit Argentina will elect a new head of state on Sunday. In the internal primaries in August, the self-proclaimed “anarcho-capitalist” Javier Milei received the most votes, followed by the conservative former Interior Minister Patricia Bullrich and the Economics Minister Sergio Massa from the left-wing government camp. Milei wants to abolish the central bank and make the dollar the national currency. In a country that has been mired in a seemingly hopeless vortex of inflation and economic decline for decades, he is getting there. (agencies)

There has been an exchange rate and debt crisis since 2018. Leandro Mora Alfonsin gives an insight into the horrendous amounts of debt: “In 2018, we took out $180 billion in debt from foreign investors, and later another $45 billion from the International Monetary Fund – the largest amount ever signed at once.”

Debt leads to inflation

To repay the debt, Argentina’s central bank is constantly printing new money. This drives up inflation. The consequences of the corona pandemic and the war in Ukraine combined with fluctuations in global energy prices and a major regional drought in Argentina are exacerbating the problem. The drought also led to soybean harvest failures. Soy is Argentina’s most important export.

Argentina can produce and export everything the world needs.

Despite the bad situation, Leandro Mora Alfonsin sees a way out of the crisis: “We have to stabilize the economy and restore order. The resources for this are limited. Because of our debt, we no longer receive international credit, but we can produce. Argentina can produce and export everything the world needs.”

See also  Rcs, Cairo revenues stable at 845 million but profits down (-31%)

The signs for Argentina’s economy look paradoxically good in the medium and long term. Trading in raw materials such as natural gas or lithium could bring money back into the state coffers, according to the economist. First, a new government must implement urgently necessary austerity measures in order to get inflation under control.

You may also like

Ex Ilva, gas stop. Bernabè: “We need a...

Voltage drop at NextEra, lull at LVMH and...

The squeeze on pensions is worth 2.7 billion....

Beijing Stock Exchange Accelerates Reform Measures, Including Direct...

Shares of luxury brands are crashing: the buying...

A Unique Piece of Apple History: The Auction...

Resolution 28 of 10/10/2023 – Adoption of the...

Raising Funds and Involving Multiple Entities: Urban Villages...

Housing shortage – construction projects: Should there be...

October Exclusive: Costco Offers $400 Shop Card for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy