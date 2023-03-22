Foreign companies in Italy, online training for workplace safety

Foreign companies operating in Italy must comply with occupational safety standards established by Legislative Decree 81/08 (DVR etc..). However, often these regulations can present a challenge for companies already operating in a foreign environmentwhere it is often difficult to adapt to local regulations.

To help foreign companies comply with these requirements, Online occupational safety training is a modern and flexible alternative to traditional training. In this context, Saltech FAD offers occupational safety training courses in 5 different languagesincluding Italian, English, Spanish, French and German.

Furthermore, online training on occupational safety offers numerous advantages over traditional training. First of all, courses can be delivered anytime, anywhere, meaning workers don’t have to leave the workplace to complete training. Additionally, online courses are often less expensive than traditional training, reducing travel and accommodation costs for workers.

Saltech FAD offers a wide selection of occupational safety training courses able to satisfy all the needs of companies operating in Italy. Courses include fire training for all risk levels, the training of the RLS (Workers’ Safety Representative) and of the RSPP (Head of the Prevention and Protection Service), general training of workers, training for safety managers and supervisors, first aid training (ex DM 388 /03) and the specific training of workers.

Firefighting training is available for all risk levels, from low to medium to high risk. Thanks to this training, workers will be able to identify fire risks, use fire extinguishers correctly and implement evacuation procedures effectively and safely. The training of the RLS represents the workers in matters of occupational safety, while the RSPP is responsible for assessing the risks and defining the actions to prevent them.

The general training of workers is mandatory by law and covers all aspects related to occupational safety. The training for safety managers and supervisors is aimed at those who are responsible for coordinating safety at work activities. First aid training is essential for emergency management in the workplace.

In addition to the large selection of training courses, Saltech FAD also offers the Compliance Audit service. This service allows you to carry out an analysis of the risks in the field of occupational safety, mandatory requirements for companies operating in Italy. Thanks to this analysis, companies can ensure compliance with current regulations and prevent workplace accidents.

In conclusion, both face-to-face and online language training on occupational safety represents a convenient and accessible alternative to traditional training. Thanks to the large selection of courses offered by Saltech FAD in 5 different languages, employees can receive customized training to meet the specific needs of their job. Furthermore, online courses are often less expensive than traditional training, reducing training costs for companies.

Workplace safety training is essential to ensure a safe and secure work environment for workers. Thanks to the online training offered by Saltech FAD, foreign companies can ensure compliance with current regulations and prevent workplace accidents.

