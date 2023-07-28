Opinions and Reviews of the Policy

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

They told you about Heritage Guarantee Insurance Of Intesa Sanpaolo and are you interested in its characteristics and above all in understanding if it could be the right product for you?

Today we will see all of them together characteristics of the policy, and we will try to understand yours together advantages they disadvantagesin order to have a complete picture of the product and then be able to understand together its real convenience.

This article talks about:

A few words about Intesa SanPaolo

Before analyzing the policy in detail, I would like to give some information on the institution that offers it, even if it is such a famous institution that it does not require great presentations.

Intesa SanPaolo Vita is the parent company of the Intesa Sanpaolo Vita Insurance Group which is responsible for distributing its own insurance-related products to customers.

It was born in January 2012 from the merger of EurizonVita, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita (formerly Intesa Vita), Sud Polo Vita and Centrovita Assicurazioni.

Since December 2014, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita’s offer has been enriched thanks to the acquisition of the Pension Funds managed until then by Intesa Sanpaolo Previdenza SIM.

They are able to provide the best experience and the best skills on the market, since today they are leaders in Italy in bancassurance and supplementary pensions.

They have different proposals to be able to satisfy the needs of all customers, in fact they range from insurance products to social security products.

Furthermore, their products are conceived and designed to offer simple and concrete solutions to customers, and it is also important to underline the integration of ESG factors.

Are life insurance policies safe?

Heritage Guarantee Insurance is a life insurance product and offers total guarantee of the invested capital.

It is indeed one branch I policy.

It is a fairly safe products, having guaranteed the capitaltherefore it is undoubtedly a safer product than a mixed unit-linked policy which instead invests in the financial markets and therefore carries a higher level of risk.

Obviously it is not a 100% safe product, like all investments, but overall we can certainly say that it is a product that mainly invests in low-risk tools.

The features of Heritage Guarantee Insurance

Patrimonio Guarantee Insurance is an insurance investment product that is aimed at customers who wish to have the guarantee of their invested capital, and therefore are not inclined to risk too much, but instead prefer to have greater security.

In fact, the product offers the warranty of invested capital, given entry and exit costs.

The investment also respects the ESG criteria, therefore we can also say that it is a responsible and ethical investment.

The policy is a branch Ias we have already mentioned before, and invests in safe instruments (its risk level is in fact equal to 2 on a scale ranging from 1 to 7).

The investment

The objective of the product is to obtain a gross yield consistent with the trend of bond interest rates in the euro area. The separate management of investments also applies a minimum limit to the average ESG rating of the portfolio, or equal to or greater than BBB according to the classification provided by MSCI.

The prize

Il premium payment is expected to be subscribed and is between €10,000 and €2 million. No further payments are envisaged, but the customer can still sign more contracts, always remaining under the limit of 2 million euros for each individual contractor.

What are the performances?

The contractor (owner of the contract) coincides with the insured (the person on whose life the contract is stipulated).

The contract provides for the following benefit in the event of death, i.e. in the event of the client’s death, at any time it occurs, the company undertakes to pay the designated beneficiaries the higher amount between:

il invested capital, re-evaluated on the date of notification of death; this capital consists of the single premium paid net of the entry cost and decreased by the effects of any partial redemptions, revalued on the basis of the returns achieved by the Separate Account – net of the management cost – up to the date of receipt of the communication of the death of the ‘insured; • The guaranteed minimum capital equal to the premium invested net of any outflows for partial redemptions.

Duration

The following contract is a whole life, and its duration coincides with the life of the insured. It does not have a pre-established expiry, on the contrary, it is the customer who decides whether to keep the captain invested in the product for life, or to opt for the divestment.

Who is the policy for?

The product is aimed at all those aged between 18 and 90 at the effective date. The client The applicant must have a level of theoretical knowledge and minimal previous financial experience, as well as the ability to bear financial losses. The investment time horizon is long-term.

Costs

We come to the important part relating to costswhich are important to consider as it is they that impact returns.

I entry costs are applied to the premium paid in a percentage divided as follows:

1% up to €249,999.99; 0.50% from €250,000 to €499,999.99; 0.25% from €500,000 to €999,999.99; 0% from 1 million euros and up.

Then there are the exit costswhich are applied in case of redemption, and which are equal to 2% with the minimum of €30 up to the first year, while 1% with the minimum of €30 from the first year up to the fifth.

Then we also have the management costwithheld from the yield of the separate management of 1.50%.

The ransom

We mentioned the ransom earlier, which can be full or partial.

Il total redemption consists of the total payment of the redemption value, with the company guaranteeing the customer the higher amount between the invested capital, revalued on the redemption request date and the minimum guaranteed capital equal to the invested premium net of any outflows for partial redemptions.

Il partial redemption instead it is the partial payment of the surrender value, with the request being accepted only if the requested amount is €2,500 and the invested capital is at least €5,000.

Revocation and withdrawal

The revoke for this contract is not envisaged, while instead the withdrawal it can take place within 30 days of signing the policy either by signing the form made available by the intermediary bank or by sending a written communication by registered mail to Intesa SanPaolo Vita.

Tax regime

The premium paid is not subject to insurance tax, and is not deductible from personal income tax (IRPEF).

The sums that are paid by the company are subject to a tax of 26%, while the yields deriving from government bonds are subject to a tax of 12.5%.

Opinions of Affari Miei on Heritage Guarantee Insurance

Now that we have analyzed all the characteristics of the product in question I can provide you with mine opinions about the same.

Most likely you have already heard of similar products, and in fact it is precisely from the general characteristics of the contract that I want to start in order to make you think and to provide you with my opinions.

In my opinion these policies they are complex products, which do have the guarantee of the capital, but which in the end I cannot give you what you are looking for.

If you are interested in the protectionI think that instead of venturing into such complex products you could focus on a simple one temporary life insurance policyvery useful to protect you and your family.

If, on the other hand, you are interested in the investments real assets, perhaps this product, so simple and with the guarantee of the capital, is not right for you, counting on the fact that the returns will be very low.

As I said, I’m doing a general speech on all products similar to this one, precisely because I don’t want to go into detail and I don’t even care to demonize this product, because it has nothing worse than the others. These are all quite similar products, so you’d better think twice before subscribing to them.

Another thing I invite you to consider are obviously the costs: they are the ones that impact your returns, and if they are too high they naturally risk having too important an impact on the investment and above all they risk nullifying the investment itself.

In my opinion, if you are looking for a product that can give you good returns and therefore make you invest with interesting results but with low costs, you might think of focusing on ETFpassively managed funds as well as very valid instruments for investment.

In conclusion, I can’t tell you with certainty whether or not this might be the right instrument for you and your investment, but I can however invite you to think carefully before subscribing to it, and to consider all possible variables.

Before saying goodbye, I’m also interested in telling you that my most important personal advice is to try to inform you, to train you and to study at best in order to then be able to make informed choices and, in this regard, I would also like to leave you some useful guides:

Good continuation on Affari Miei!

