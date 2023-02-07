Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Today prepaid cards to enrich My business of a new review: the one dedicated to ING prepaid virtual card, belonging to the circuit Mastercard.

Since the web has become an integral part of our lives and our daily lives, it would be unthinkable to exclude the web for purchases. To this end, prepaid cards remain the most convenient and fastest tool.

The market is full of many products of this type and finding your way around can become very complicated.

To help you find the one that’s right for you, today I’m providing you with mine opinions on the ING Direct prepaid cardso you can get an idea about his characteristics and its advantages to find out if the prepaid card connected to the Orange current account match your needs or not.

Let’s start!

Two words about ING

ING Italia is part of ING Groupa banking group of Dutch origin that offers banking services and products in more than 40 countries in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia.

ING is present in Italy with the activities of Retail Banking e you Wholesale Banking and employs more than 1000 staff. ING’s activities have the mission of helping people to be one step ahead in life and in business, through ever greater responsibility and awareness in managing their finances and their future.

ING it has been present since 2001, and today it is among the first online banks by number of customers. The bank operates mainly through digital channels, such as the web, applications and via mobile. In addition to the web channel, the bank also provides a telephone service and 23 physical points.

What is the ING MasterCard Prepaid Card?

The prepaid card online ING Mastercard is a virtual card: this exactly means that it does not have a physical existence, it is not present in your personal wallet together with the Bancomat or Postepay, but exists only as a virtual entity, to be used exclusively on the internet for online purchases and not for purchases from carry out in physical stores.

If desired, the card can then be transformed into a physical card if you wish to use it to make purchases in the store.

When you request it, you will receive the card details via e-mail and SMS, so you can start using it immediately to make your online purchases. If, on the other hand, you want it in paper format, meaning that you want the physical card sent to your home, you just need to request it and for €10 you will receive your physical prepaid card at home.

The carta physics can also be used for contactless payments by typing a PIN.

Is the Prepaid Card ING Mastercard safe?

If you are evaluating the possibility of requesting a prepaid card precisely because your intention is to make purchases in complete safety using a tool that is first of all safe and that protects you as a consumer on the net, the prepaid card Eng it suits you.

Without any shadow of a doubt the adjective “Safe” is one of the first to use to describe it.

First of all you have the guarantee of one of the safest circuits in the world, since it belongs to that Mastercardand in addition you can count on a convenient service of SMS Alert which allows you to always have everything under control, even through your mobile phone. In this way, you will receive an SMS directly on your mobile phone every time a transaction is made.

Card features: how does it work?

The Prepaid Card MasterCard ING it is the ideal tool especially for online shopping.

It is very simple to use, facilitates all types of operations and is versatile.

With the physical ING Direct Mastercard prepaid card you can withdraw money at counters and continue shopping in real shops as you always did with any credit card or debit card.

You can request up to 4 prepaid cards for each orange current account held.

The card can be topped up easily and in real time, both from the app and from the website, and the amount you choose to top up will be debited from your orange current account.

Costs

The carta ING it is generally a convenient prepaid card.

As for i costs you have no fee to pay: it’s zero forever without nasty surprises and monthly fees that kick in after a certain period of use.

In addition, it offers you the possibility of top-ups five times a year completely free of charge, with a unit cost of 1 euro for the sixth. However, there is a limit: it is a rechargeable card up to 4500 euros per year.

Another foreseen expense is that for using the convenient SMS Alert service, essential for your safety, which has a monthly cost of 50 cents.

Blocking the card has no cost, as does issuing the virtual card. €10 is the cost if you choose to have the physical card. Cash withdrawals at any counter cost €2 per transaction.

Additional services offered

After having briefly seen what it is about, I’ll show you the additional services offered by the prepaid card linked to the Orange account:

SMS Alert service that you can activate at any time you want;

card top-up service via App that allows you to immediately have the desired amount available;

possibility to always keep under control the amount available also from the smartphone thanks to the App;

Automatic top-up extra service which allows you to receive the top-up of the amount you choose directly from your account;

service that warns you if your availability drops below a certain threshold;

tecnologia contactless ;

; immediate debit for amounts of less than 25 euros (while for higher amounts it is necessary to sign the payment receipt or enter the PIN code).

How to open the ING Direct Prepaid Card?

Open the prepaid card Eng it is simple and immediate.

If you have an Orange Current Account you can request your MasterCard Prepaid Card for free either when opening the account or later.

Just log in to yours Reserved Area of the ING DIRECT website or of the App downloaded on your smartphone. Go to the “Prepaid Card” section and click on Request.

My Business Opinions

Now that you have all the information about prepaid ING MastercardI’ll tell you what I think about it, since I constantly monitor the market offers to keep you updated.

For sure if you already have it active Orange Account and you want to combine it with a prepaid card, it’s a simple and convenient solution.

But if you are not in this situation and your intent is to own one prepaid to make purchases online that is also physical, there are better services such as for example Hypewhich is completely free and can be activated online, or the PostePay Evolutionwhich costs 10 euros per year and has a higher ceiling, in addition to the Genius Card o alla Superflash chart.

But now let’s recap what has been said so far.

When this tool is right for you

This card may be for you:

if you are looking for a prepaid card that is easy to understand and easy to use;

if you are looking for a product with which to shop online that is not only easy, but also extremely secure;

if you are looking for a rechargeable to be used exclusively for online purchases, which contains limited amounts to be used for online shopping;

if you already have an Orange Current Account.

When it’s not for you

On the contrary, I advise against it:

if you are looking for a physical prepaid card to be used also for purchases in real shops;

if you are looking for a product that gives you the possibility of making unlimited top-ups or with a ceiling over 4500 euros;

if you never shop online and are unfamiliar with the world of the internet and new technologies;

if you don’t have a smartphone that allows you to use the SMS Alert service and the App connected to the prepaid card.

Conclusions

Now that you are prepared on this product and know the advantages and disadvantages, you can evaluate whether to stop here and activate the ING prepaid card or go on looking for the right card for you.

If so

Good choice!