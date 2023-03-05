OPPO officially announced today that the OPPO Find N2 Flip folding screen mobile phone MuziThe 16GB+512GB high-end version is listed today, priced at 6999 yuan。

In terms of screen, OPPO Find N2 Flip 6.8-inch 2520×1080 Samsung E6 OLED internal screensupports 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO, 1600nit peak brightness, has a 21:9 screen ratio and nano AR anti-reflection coating;The external screen adopts BOE 3.26-inch 720×382 OLED panelsupports 60Hz refresh rate and 900nit peak brightness.

Among them, the machineThe external screen has a unique “any window” function: Support convenient reply, custom GIF wallpaper, interactive pet wallpaper, lock screen mini-game, smart card on external screen, push and show, internal and external screen relay.

In terms of configuration, IT House learned from OPPO officials that OPPO Find N2 Flip Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ mobile platformbuilt-in 4300mAh capacity battery, supports 44W super flash charge,Support dual card dual 5G。

In terms of imaging, OPPO Find N2 Flip front 32MP camera (Sony IMX709, sensor size 1/2.74″), rear 50MP main camera (Sony IMX890, sensor size 1/1.56″) + 8MP ultra-wide-angle (Sony IMX355, sensor size 1 /4″) dual camera, with Mariana MariSilicon X and OPPO Hasselblad mobile phone imaging system.