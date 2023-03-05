Fewer and fewer capacities and increasing clinic closures – short treatment times for outpatient laser therapy ELVeS Radial for varicose veins or laser hemorrhoidoplasty (LHP) for hemorrhoids

Long waiting times for surgery appointments (Image source: @Adobe Stock_Jn)

Jena, March 2nd, 2023 – This year the German healthcare system is once again struggling with many challenges – despite the fact that the pandemic has abated: a shortage of staff in the clinics and the long-term economic consequences of the pandemic, which, like everywhere else in society, are also having an impact on the medical area and especially in inpatient facilities. The consequences are not only exceeding capacity limits, but also the threat of clinic closures, which will further limit capacities. As during the pandemic, there are still long waiting times and delays in surgery appointments. An obvious train of thought is therefore to give preference to outpatient treatment methods for common diseases such as hemorrhoids and varicose veins.

Because anyone who thinks that the options in specialist practices are limited to ointments and compression stockings should know that there are now numerous minimally invasive therapy methods that represent a very effective alternative to inpatient interventions. Vascular experts are increasingly relying on the ELVeS Radial laser therapy for varicose veins. Due to its efficiency and the excellent aesthetic results, it now accounts for a large part of varicose vein treatments.

biolitec’s LHP laser therapy, for example, is one of the most patient-friendly methods for grade 2 – 4 haemorrhoids. In addition to haemorrhoids, fistulas can also be treated by a proctologist (rectal specialist) using a laser.

Laser therapies also bring a number of other advantages for patients: in addition to the fact that they can usually take place on an outpatient basis, local anesthesia or short-term anesthesia is usually sufficient for the treatment. The duration of treatment is very short, the same applies to the duration of recovery. In addition, patients with blood-thinning medication do not have to stop taking it for treatment. Therefore, laser therapies are also ideal for older and risk patients. But even in the outpatient sector, it is important not to wait too long with appointments and to book them as quickly as possible in order to avoid long waiting times.

Would you like more information or are you looking for doctors in your area who will treat you with the laser? Visit the information websites www.info-krampfader.de and www.info-haemorrhoiden.de

Image credit: @Adobe Stock_Jn

biolitec® is one of the world‘s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and offers in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, which is approved in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® has focused primarily on the development of new, minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universal medical laser that has a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, and can be used across disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world‘s most frequently used laser system for the treatment of venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers therapy for anal fistulas that is gentle on the sphincters as well as forms of treatment for hemorrhoids and coccyx fistulas. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate enlargement (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, was specially developed for mobile use on site. Gentle laser applications in the areas of gynaecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, aesthetics and orthopedics also belong to the biolitec® business field. The tissue-preserving biolitec® laser method ThyLA for a benign enlarged thyroid is completely new. More information at www.biolitec.de

company contact

biolitec AG

Jörn Gleisner

Untere Viaductgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33

[email protected]



Press contact

biolitec

Jörn Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Strasse 15

07745 Jena

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-33

[email protected]

