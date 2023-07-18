The Nas in the places of nightlife, 81 violations and 6 closures due to hygienic and structural deficiencies – Lifestyles

Controls of the Nas in the nightlife locations and some large aggregation events in central Italy, with six closures and 81 disputed violations. The military of the 12 NAS in central Italy carried out checks on public establishments for the administration of food and drink in tourist resorts, in nightlife areas, in order to guarantee the protection of consumer health.

Inspections were conducted, in particular, in the course of the events “Tevere Expo” from the Nas of Rome, “Umbria Jazz” from the Nas of Perugia, “Tuscia Film Festival” from the Nas of Viterbo, “ViperSummer Festival” from the Nas of Livorno and, as regards the nightlife on the coasts of Versilia always by the Carabinieri of the Livorno NAS, of the Romagna coast from the Nas of Bologna, the Adriatic one from the Nas of Ancona and breaking latest news, the seaside resorts with the greatest tourist attraction for Sardinian Nas, Terracina and the island of Ponza from the Nas in Latina, the events on the Lungarno from the Nas in Florence and in the historic center of Parma from the local Nas.

The checks involved a total of 160 structures and companies (discos and bathing establishments were also subject to checks), ascertaining violations in 81 of them (equal to 50% of the targets inspected), of which 6 subject to measures of suspension of the activity due to serious hygienic-sanitary and structural irregularities which prevented the continuation of the service.

In all, there are 101 disputed violations, both criminal and administrative, for a total of 117 thousand euros. About half of the violations ascertained were attributable to hygienic-sanitary deficiencies and structural aspects of environments used for the preparation and administration of meals, often improvised or illegally expanded or located in confined and inadequate spaces.

In the most serious situations, food of various origins was found held in a poor state of conservation, in some cases fraudulently proposed as fresh, while in others there was no indication of the traceability of the product or the presence of allergens and, for these reasons , i Nas proceeded to seize 1,350 kg of irregular foodthe. The 4 closure measures concerned in 3 cases environments intended for the processing and management of food and meals, while in one situation the use of an illegally activated swimming pool was suspended, pertaining to the tourist village.

