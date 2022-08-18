Nine departments including the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the “Science and Technology Support Carbon Peak Carbon Neutral Implementation Plan (2022-2030)”. Among them, it is mentioned that the research on green and low-carbon technology systems in the construction and operation of green and low-carbon towns, villages and communities should be promoted, and breakthroughs in high-efficiency and energy-saving technologies for buildings should be accelerated to establish a new building energy system. Carry out research and integrated application demonstration of building components, exterior wall insulation, decoration durability and exterior wall safety technology, strengthen the research and development of key technologies for building demolition and reuse, and make breakthroughs in green and low-carbon building materials, light storage and direct flexibility, building electrification, thermoelectric synergy, Intelligent construction and other key technologies will promote the improvement of building energy conservation and carbon reduction standards and the whole process of carbon reduction. By 2030, major breakthroughs will be made in building energy conservation and carbon reduction technologies, the carbon emissions of new buildings will be greatly reduced with the support of science and technology, and the replacement rate of renewable energy in urban buildings will be significantly improved.

Everbright Securities pointed out that the construction industry is one of the industries with the most energy consumption and carbon emissions. In 2018, the global construction industry energy consumption and carbon emissions accounted for 36% and 39% of the total, respectively; in 2019, my country’s construction industry energy consumption and carbon emissions They are 2.233 billion tce and 4.997 billion tons respectively, accounting for 46% and 51% respectively, with the characteristics of a large total amount and a high proportion. Referring to the research of scholars, we estimate that the peak carbon dioxide emission target of the whole building process in 2030 is about 5.18 billion tons; Carbon emission reduction has an important impact on the entire life cycle of buildings, involving all aspects of the construction industry, such as prefabricated buildings, building insulation materials, BIPV, building seismic isolation, green building materials evaluation, etc.

The agency believes that under the background of the “dual carbon” goal, the “competitive quality” reform and the policy documents of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, the prefabricated construction industry, especially the prefabricated steel structure industry, will fully benefit during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. Road steel structure, Seiko steel structure. The green energy-saving renovation of existing buildings, especially existing public buildings, will bring opportunities for the development of thermal insulation, sunshade and energy-saving materials. We recommend Luyang Energy Conservation, Kibing Group, and CSG A, and it is recommended to pay attention to Yuma shading. BIPV is an effective means to promote green buildings. Among them, rooftop photovoltaics are likely to use existing crystalline silicon systems and take the lead in realizing large-scale applications; building facades may use thin-film solar cells as a supplement to building energy conservation. It is recommended to pay attention to Luoyang Glass, Jinjing Technology, China Construction Industry, and Jangho Group. Building seismic isolation technology has been applied in 7 of the 8 shortlisted high-standard evaluation projects in Beijing’s first batch of centralized land supply in 2021, which has broadened the application market. It is recommended to pay attention to Zhen’an Technology and Tiantie. In the future, the demand for green star evaluation will continue to rise, which is expected to bring new growth space for national testing institutions. It is recommended to pay attention to the National Inspection Group.