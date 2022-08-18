Attend your own funeral? It sounds like the “life farewell party” that Li Xiangshan held for himself in “If You Are the One 2”. This kind of “gimmick” story doesn’t just happen in movies.Recently, an 87-year-old named Marina Smith MBE deceased woman He “returned” to his relatives again through technology , and also attended his funeral in person.

Marina not onlyHologramThe form reappeared before the eyes of those who came to mourn, and gave a short speech about his life and spirit, as well as answering questions from family members who attended the ceremony.

It was Marina’s son Stephen Smith, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based artificial intelligence company StoryFile, who developed the technology.

The Legendary Life of Marina and Open Funeral Q&A

Marina’s life can be said to be very brilliant.

In 1978, Marina purchased an abandoned farm in Nottinghamshire that she and her husband had initially converted into a Christian conference and retreat centre.

In 1995 they subsequently converted the farm into the National Holocaust Centre, which remains the only museum in the UK dedicated to Holocaust education.

Marina has devoted her life to philanthropy, helping those in need in the UK and underdeveloped parts of the world through volunteering and setting up non-profit organisations. In 2005, Marina was awarded an MBE on the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List.

In January of this year, Marina spent about two days recording some answers to the questions posed by StoryFile with the help of a webcam and computer.

The entire recording process took20 unitsSynchronized cameras, recorded and then handed over to experts, such as tagging clips of Marina answering questions, trained the AI ​​system to answer mourners’ questions in a natural way that mimics regular conversation.

This is different from deepfake, deepfake can simulate the parties to say things that may have never been said before, but StoryFile usestrue storyto answer the question, and if there is no suitable answer, the system will encourage the viewer to ask the next question.

And Marina was also very bold at the funeral, and even revealed some details of her life that had never been made public before.

For example, a mention at the funeral caused her to suddenly start sharing her childhood in India, a story no one knew about. Family members are also hearing for the first time about the difficult life of being an Indian immigrant and the problems of living after their parents divorced.

According to Stephen, she was also ready to answer some more points about politics, the environment, and the future, which she had never discussed with her before, which was interesting.

Stephen said that, just like what happened to his mother, StoryFile’s technology willAttract those who feel unable to share parts of their lives with relatives“People will feel more reassured and bolder when recording data, and mourners may also hear some more authentic and private life feelings and details about their deceased loved ones.”

StoryFile: Generate your own digital portrait for £40

StoryFile was launched in 2017, initially to preserve the stories of Holocaust survivors and other historical figures, and has since been used for funerals as well.

Creating your own StoryFile is also very simple.

First creators need to choose topics they think their friends and family might ask, like relationships or childhood secrets, then they answer 250,000 questions in a few minutes of video75these questions can be translated into theirdigital portrait。

Through this AI technology, and backed by patents on a “natural conversational storytelling system” and an “artificial intelligence interactive memory system,” StoryFile can recreate face-to-face communication, allowing individuals to interview family members or companies to produce interactive content to support their businesses.

Cloud-based automation systems support everything from question generation, capture, transcription, translation, natural language processing, publishing, distribution, and end-user engagement. When someone asks a question, the system is able to sift through all the corresponding interview clips for that story file to find an intuitive dialogue to respond to.

Company official website: https://storyfile.com/

Last year, StoryFile teamed up with William Shatner of “Star Trek” to create a hologram of him, which Shatner said would help “preserve his memory and legacy for generations to come.”

That way, future generations will be able to have a conversation with Shatner, not an avatar, not a deepfake, buttrulyWilliam Shatnerto answer people’s questions about his life and work。

Starting this week, StoryFile technology has been made available to the public for a price39.99GBP.

Is it really good to “resurrect” a person?

In recent years, with the development of AI, people have increasingly used technology to express their nostalgia for their deceased relatives.

For example, in 2020, a mother who lost her only child used Alibaba AI technology to reproduce her daughter’s voice; in the same year, a South Korean technical team also used VR technology to restore a daughter who died of cancer; in 2016, American journalist James Vlahos taught himself the code: Father’s tailor-made artificial intelligence program…

Previously, “Washington Post” reporter Joanna Stern passed a short documentary to convey to the audience what digital heritage means to ordinary people, and how we think about how to preserve our identity after death.

In the video, Stern interviews Lucy, a young woman with a disability who needs her mother’s daily care to feed and maintain basic needs. In Lucy’s view, if she can create her own digital life, the digital character may outlive her, but her mother is not mentally prepared to face such a situation.

Stern then spoke with Vlahos. Vlahos created Dadbot, a digital dossier of his father who died of a serious illness, to preserve his father’s character traits and hobbies to the greatest extent possible, so that he could maintain his father’s communication.

Finally, Terasem, a technology company, can create a “mind file” that a technician can easily load into the robot Bina48. Although the robot looks a little rough, it does show the The human “consciousness” brings the potential of the digital body.

Under the current technical conditions, although it can only complete some weak functions after being “resurrected” by AI, there is still a long way to go from the scene in “Black Mirror”, but it is still worthy of wider discussion.

How to achieve a balance between intelligence and humanity is an eternal proposition.