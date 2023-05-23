Over 100 meetings for the Promos and Chamber of Commerce DigIT Export Day

Listen to the audio version of the article

For a manufacturing country with a strong export vocation like Italy, it is now essential for businesses to master the tools of digital export and to know the opportunities and risks associated with these tools. Hence the DigIT Export Days, the initiative organized by Promos Italia and the Chamber of Commerce of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi, with the scientific contribution of the Digital Export Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, now in its third edition.

Over 100 B2B meetings and about eighty companies involved this year during the day, dedicated to digital export issues, during which companies from the provinces concerned were able to meet Promos Italia’s digital experts individually for free advice on the issues of artificial intelligence, of lead generationcybersecurity and international regulations applied to exports.

Furthermore, 30 participating companies were offered the «AI Marketing» service free of charge, which allows them to promote their product on foreign markets with artificial intelligence: from the definition of the «buyer persona» to the generation of posts suitable for the product, up to to evaluate campaign performance advertising.

According to the World Economic Forum, 97 million new jobs will be created by 2025 thanks to Artificial Intelligence, but 85 million will be lost. Adequate training initiatives and effective policies at businesses and organizations aimed at introducing the most appropriate technologies into business processes could contribute to confirming these projections.

At the moment, according to Ernst & Young, only 20% of Italian companies have started to adopt them.