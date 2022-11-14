The scene of the 106th National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair.The audience took pictures to commemorate the photographer Wang Qin

The three-day 106th National Food and Drinks Fair ended successfully in Chengdu on November 12. This year’s Food and Drinks Fair adopted the “one exhibition and two halls” model for the first time, and the scale of the exhibition set two records. Over 200,000 people visited the exhibition on site, and 3 million people visited the exhibition through the official live broadcast room.

On the 13th, a reporter from Chengdu Business Daily-Red Star News learned from the briefing of the 106th National Food and Drinks Fair that the exhibition area of ​​”one exhibition and two halls” reached 260,000 square meters. The categories of exhibits covered the entire food industry chain, and nine exhibition areas were set up. , Fifteen special areas, displaying hundreds of thousands of products. The scale of the exhibition not only created a new record in the history of the National Food and Drinks Fair, but this year’s Food and Drinks Fair has become the world‘s largest food and alcohol industry exhibition in 2022.

Yang Chenggang, Deputy Director and Secretary-General of the Organizing Committee of the 106th National Food and Drinks Fair, and Chairman of China Sugar Exhibition (Beijing) Co., Ltd., said that this year’s National Food and Drinks Fair released the new brand visual image of the Food and Drinks Fair and the “National Food and Drinks Fair” for the first time. The new brand slogan “will be delicious in the world” marks the comprehensive upgrade of the National Food and Drinks Fair’s strategy, standing on a new starting point of more professionalism and youth, and embarking on a new journey of more internationalization and digitization. The successful holding of this year’s Food and Drinks Fair has played an important role in boosting industry confidence, promoting industry development, stabilizing the market and promoting circulation, which is of special significance.

5032 companies participated in the exhibition

Over 200,000 people visited the exhibition

As the “barometer” of China‘s food industry, this year’s National Food and Drinks Fair attracted 5,032 food and beverage, alcohol, condiment, mechanical packaging and technical service companies from nearly 30 countries and regions to participate in the exhibition. Active, injected more confidence into the market.

Among them, 853 companies in the traditional wine exhibition area participated in the exhibition, and well-known wine companies such as Moutai, Wuliangye, Fenjiu, and Shuijingfang participated in the exhibition; 727 companies in the wine and international spirits exhibition area participated in the exhibition, gathered in France, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Chile, Spain, Canada, Georgia and other countries and regions pavilions.

As a platform for the exchange of industry ideas, this year’s Food and Drinks Fair also held nearly 50 industry forums. For the first time, two main forums, “CFDF Global Food Innovation Conference” and “2022 China Wine Industry Conference” were held in Xibo City and Century City respectively, and the “China Famous Wine Culture Festival” was held in Century City. ” series of activities, and also held food industry chain supporting activities such as “Eat the World”, “Creation to Win” and “Intelligent Manufacturing” in Xibo City.

During the 3-day exhibition period, the number of visitors exceeded 200,000. Safe and efficient epidemic prevention measures ensured the health of all personnel and orderly transactions. Exhibitors generally said that although the number of exhibitors this year was not as much affected by the epidemic as in previous years, the “gold content” of customers was relatively high, which also made industry people have higher expectations for the next National Food and Drinks Fair.

At this year’s Food and Drinks Fair, some innovative activities have received widespread attention.

The “National Food and Drinks Fair Annual Selection” activity was launched for the first time. After comprehensive consideration from the dimensions of annual sales, product features, appearance design, channel coverage, etc., the organization selected 80 products from more than 300 registered products, and entered the “National Food and Drinks Fair Annual Selection Zone” for centralized display, and provided One-to-one professional communication and negotiation, key promotion and other value-added services.

During the China Food and Drinks Fair, the official live broadcast room of the National Food and Drinks Fair cooperated with platforms such as Douyin and Taobao Live to broadcast the grand event of the exhibition 12 hours a day without interruption, live broadcast the important events of the exhibition, and actively promote exhibitors and innovative products. A total of 3 million people watched the live broadcast of the exhibition online. The official cloud platform has also undergone a new revision, which is visually refreshed. At the same time, the new video display and sharing functions allow exhibitors to promote products online through multiple channels, fully showing their own characteristics and charm to customers. As of November 12, the total exposure of the China Food and Drinks Fair has reached 86.15 million times, and the number of fans of the official WeChat account has increased by over 80,000. “The high attention of industry people and the enthusiastic participation of the media show the brand charm of the National Food and Drinks Fair, which is timeless and prosperous.” Yang Chenggang said.

Chengdu Business Daily-Red Star News reporter Zhong Xini