Technology empowers to create a new variety show that combines reality and reality Zhang Wei Zhang Yuqi joins “The Vowel Adventure”

International Online News: “Yuanyin Adventure” was officially announced today. Six resident players, Da Zhangwei, Qin Xiaoxian, Xiaogui-Wang Linkai, Xiao Jingteng, Xu Mengjie, and Zhang Yuqi, with the blessing of technology, boarded the virtual world-Yuanyin Continent MEMOON is about to start a fun and hilarious game adventure journey.

In the show, Da Zhangwei, Qin Xiaoxian, Little Gui-Wang Linkai, Xiao Jingteng, Xu Mengjie, and Zhang Yuqi will wear motion capture suits and perform game breakthroughs and song singing by linking virtual humans. In the program, the audience can not only see many novel and fun VR games, imaginative virtual big show stages, but also hear many wonderful classic songs cover, and can also see artists wearing motion capture suits performing hard through program editing. hilarious look.

As a reality show variety show for a virtual reality game, “Yuanyin Adventure” uses technology to create a virtual world on the moon – MEMOON vowel continent in the shed. The six resident guests, as players on Earth, start a seven-day game adventure under different themes by linking virtual humans. In these seven days, they will fight side by side with ten programs to save and repair the vowel continent and convey the spiritual core of “love and persistence” to the audience.

Driven by science and technology, “Van Yin Adventure” creates a variety show in which the virtual and real worlds interact, and uses fresh and interesting content to give the audience a “listening, singing, and playing” experience. It also makes the audience feel the charm of technology that is imaginative and omnipotent. In the show, artists can use technology to become the person they want to be, they can also control the virtual human to complete many difficult actions, and they can even create an imaginative fantasy stage with the virtual human, and enjoy the endless fun brought by technology, just like. Reuters Shi Da Zhangwei’s evaluation of the program said, “”Votelling Adventure” is a new variety show that makes history, it’s very god!”

It is reported that “Yuanyin Adventure” is produced by iQiyi. The show perfectly combines VR games, trendy lifestyles and reality show variety shows that young people love, creating a new direction for future variety shows.