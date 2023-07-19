Over 35° you can ask for the Cig. Landini: ‘You can’t die of heat’

The INPS has warned that extreme climatic phenomena have been linked to an increase in the risk of accidents at work and in 2022 it gave indications on which sectors are for which ordinary layoffs can be requested in the event of higher temperatures at 35 degrees

The exceptionally high temperatures (higher than 35°), which prevent the carrying out of work phases in places that cannot be protected from the sun or which involve the use of materials or the carrying out of processes which cannot withstand the strong heat, may constitute an event which may entitle the ordinary redundancy fund: this is the INPS has foreseen since 2017 according to what is reported in a handbook of the INAIL on work in the event of high temperatures. “It is clarified – reads the message – that they can also detect the so-called perceived temperatures, also obtainable from the weather bulletins, when they are higher than the real temperature.

In the event of the occurrence of the cases highlighted above, therefore, they may constitute an event that gives entitlement to the treatment of integration wage temperatures perceived above 35° even if the real temperature is lower than the aforementioned value.

