Promising combination therapy against pancreatic cancer. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Promising combination therapy against pancreatic cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on July 19, 2023

Give patients with operable pancreatic tumors a combination immunotherapy treatment, consisting of the Vaccine against pancreatic cancer GVAXimmune checkpoint therapy nivolumab e urelemaba treatment with agonist antibodies anti-CD137boosts the immune system’s amount of tumor-killing T cells and appears effective when given two weeks before cancer-removal surgery, according to new research led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.
A job description was published in the magazine “Nature Communications“.

Credit: Min Yu/ National Cancer Institute/USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center

The ongoing trial serves two purposes with regard to pancreatic cancer treatments administered during the “window of opportunity.” two weeks before surgery“says Prof. Zheng. “First, it allows immunotherapies to teach the patient’s immune cells how to respond to tumors, so they can continue surveillance later if the cancer returns. Second, it allows investigators to see, by evaluating tumors removed during surgery, how well the tumors are responding to treatment. A fourth arm of the study is underway, investigating neutrophil-blocking antibodies to interleukin-8 in pancreatic cancers“.

Read the full text of the article:
A platform trial of neoadjuvant and adjuvant antitumor vaccination alone or in combination with PD-1 antagonist and CD137 agonist antibodies in patients with resectable pancreatic adenocarcinoma.
Heumann T, Judkins C, Li K, Lim SJ, Hoare J, Parkinson R, Cao H, Zhang T, Gai J, Celiker B, Zhu Q, McPhaul T, Durham J, Purtell K, Klein R, Laheru D, De Jesus-Acosta A, Le DT, Narang A, Anders R, Burkhart R, Burns W, Soares K, Wolfgang C, Thompson E, Jaffee E, Wang H, He J, Zheng L.
Common Nat. 2023 Jun 20;14(1):3650. two: 10.1038/s41467-023-39196-9. PMID: 37339979; PMCID: PMC10281953.

See also  Alma Gym Forlì makes its debut in the historic building

Platform trial (NCT02451982)

Source: Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center

