Rescue for the oldest football club in Wels: the city subsidizes the Blaue Elf

Mediated by the city, ASK Blaue Elf Wels as the user and ASKÖ Wels Stamm as the owner have agreed on new lease payments for the sports facility on Pernauer Straße. The city will support the club with the payments so that it can handle the additional financial burden.

The Blaue Elf, the oldest football club in Wels, has so far been able to use the venue free of charge. However, the 30-year lease agreement that regulates this is about to expire.

The payments that would have had to be made to ASKÖ Wels Stamm would have overwhelmed the Blue Elf. Since the search for a new venue would have been extremely difficult, the continued existence of the club was seriously threatened.

The city will take over the entire lease for the next 30 years. “The continued existence of the Blue Elf is secured by the financial support of the city of Wels. We are pleased about that, because the population is also fully behind this traditional club,” said Mayor Andreas Rabl and Deputy Mayor and sports officer Gerhard Kroiß (both FPÖ). in a press release on Tuesday. The chairmen Manfred Sams (ASKÖ Wels) and Christian Baurnberger (Blue Elf) are also satisfied “that a solution has been found in the interests of sport”.

