An operating result of over six million, the value of production exceeding 36 million, a gross result of production of 3.4 million. The accounts of Gesap, the management company of Palermo’s Falcone-Borsellino airport, return to the pre-Covid results, indeed they improve them. At least according to the data contained in the 2022 half-year report approved by the company’s board of directors.

The recovery of traffic volumes

The first six months of this year were marked by a strong recovery in traffic volumes compared to the same period last year, replicating the positive results of 2019: in the period January-June 2022 24,951 movements were recorded, or 148% of the more movements compared to the same period of 2021. Passenger traffic also follows the same trend: the figure in absolute value is above the threshold of three million passengers (3,185,721) and represents a percentage increase of 210% compared to per million passengers in 2021. With effect from July 2022, the monthly analysis of traffic data, the company says, confirms the growth trend in passenger volumes compared to 2021 data. “These are undoubtedly record results – says Giovanni Scalia, CEO of Gesap – We have brilliantly passed the period of Covid. The financial data confirm that the company is solid and continues to represent one of the most important industrial realities in Sicily, both for employment and for the positive impact that the airport structure transfers to the tourism sector. These results have strengthened the entire financial structure, also due to the relief for the damages suffered by the pandemic ».

Arrivals and departures, positive forecasts

In terms of traffic data, Gesap expects the growth trend to continue also in the second half of 2022, as already shown by the reports of the summer months, where passenger traffic peaks exceeded 800 thousand transits per month, with growth up to at 6% (September 2022). According to Gesap, the traffic estimate, considering the final data January-August and the forecast September-December, would present an overall volume of passengers of over 7 million, with an improvement compared to 2019. «Palermo remains a highly sought after tourist destination. In addition to the management and commercial development activities – continues Scalia – the modernization works of the airport continue, which are about to be completed in the middle of next year. We are also about to completely replace the fingers. We will deliver a terminal with 30% more space, new commercial areas, new services, check-in counters, passenger lounges. All these results – concludes the CEO of Gesap – are the result of the managerial, methodological and daily work of the entire structure of the airport management company, which operates in an increasingly complex and competitive market ».

At the end of 2022, production value over 80 million



Returning to the half-year report, the Ebitda was 6,592,642 euros compared to a negative result of 353,374 euros in the same period of 2021 and exceeded, the company claims in a press release, the 2019 data. The production value touches 36 million, due to higher volumes of passenger traffic and movements, with an increase over the same period of 2021 of 21,955,372 euros (an increase of 156%) with a gross production result of 3.4 million and a net result of period of 1.9 million against a negative result of 3.3 million in the first half of 2021. For the second half, Gesap estimates to consolidate a total value of production of over 80 million euros (+ 31%), with a possible EBITDA of 22 million euros, which would lead to the company’s highest ever recorded value.