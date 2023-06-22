Home » Paolo Bonolis, dizzying heritage: the figure that leaves you speechless
Paolo Bonolis, dizzying heritage: the figure that leaves you speechless

Paolo Bonolis, assets: the conductor receives a hefty salary from Mediaset to which are added a rich inheritance and the income from his various commercial activities

Paul Bonolis he is among the conductors most loved by Italians. His collaboration with Mediaset it has been going on for some time now and does not feel the weight of the years at all, given the more than good numbers in terms of you listen to TV for the programs he runs. The long career on the small screen has allowed to Paul Bonolis to build a decent nest egg, increased by his interests as an entrepreneur. What then is the heritage of Paul Bonolis?

Paolo Bonolis, heritage: find out how much it amounts to

To give a term of comparison on the extent of the assets of Paul Bonolisthe conductor perceives 40 thousand euros for each episode of Come on another!. His investments in the television production house are then added to Mediaset’s salary SDL TV together with his now ex-wife Sonia Bulgarelli and in various commercial activities in the catering and hotel sector. In addition, its heritage has been further enriched by theinheritance of 10 million euros received from his father Scipione Bonolis in 2018.

