Pascale: “My old life died with Silvio too. I won’t go to the funeral”

Berlusconi, Pascale: “Impossible to ignore him, you either loved him or you hated him”

The death of Silvio Berlusconi did not leave his historic ex-girlfriend Francesca indifferent Pascale who is now married to Paola Turks and study from world leaders Lgbtq+ and as an entrepreneur. “With Silvio’s death – Pascale tells Repubblica – it is my old life died too. Now it’s kind of like I’ve lost mine again madre: that was a devastating void. And then I don’t want to risk it hurt anyone. Not the person I love and who is by my side, because that would hurt myself. And none of Silvio Berlusconi’s family members that I always have deeply respected. But it certainly was also a guide. She gave me so much: and of course, not just for comfort, the luxury that I saw in those years. How many things have I experienced, maybe be unconsciousso small, he helped me“.

Pascale also reveals some anecdotes: “That time – Silvio’s ex-girlfriend continues in Repubblica – that I met Putin in the corridor: at lunch the Russian didn’t want women, I didn’t like this thing. Then I saw him cross mine little dogsI said to Silvio for fun: doesn’t he eat my poodles?“. And again: “Then, honestly, you could have clashed with Berlusconi, argued, but it was hard to erase forever. Did you love him or hate him”. Finally, she doesn’t know if she will go to the funeral: “I am still shock. But they will be state funerals, there will be thousands. And I will be one of the many to greet him. A woman who has made her own journey is went on his way, serene. But he had a love of his own for life, I think deep down he understood that.”

