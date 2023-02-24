Home Business Pd, Bonaccini towards victory. Then a party to the left with the M5S. Exclusive
Pd, Bonaccini towards victory. Then a party to the left with the M5S. Exclusive

Pd, Bonaccini towards victory. Then a party to the left with the M5S. Exclusive

Pd primaries, towards the victory of Bonaccini. Here are the previews of Affaritaliani.it

What will happen after the almost certain Stefano Bonaccini’s victory at Pd primary? Many people ask, let’s try to give some answers. A sensational split between the Dems is impossible, Elly Schlein if anything, he will lead the internal minority. What remains of Article 1 returned to the Democratic Party could also remainprecisely as part of the left-wing minority. Bonaccini will seek an agreement with the nascent party of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi, a new reformist and liberal political formation. And to the left? The model is that of Lazio where Donatella Bianchi of the 5 Stars was also supported by the Polo Progressista di Sinistra & Ecologista list.

In essence, what remains of Article 1 that has not returned home should give rise to a left formation ready to ally itself with the Municipal, Regional and then to the Policies (perhaps also to the European ones) with Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Stars. But it will be a new political entity, Nicola Fratoianni’s Italian Left and the Greens will remain alongside the Dems, just as happened with the Regionals in Lazio where they even allied themselves with Action and Italia Viva in support of Alessio D’Amato. However, there was no agreement with Luigi De Magistris’ Unione Popolare and even less with Marco Rizzo and Francesco Toscano’s Sovereign Popular Democracy.

