The draws for the round of 16 of the Europa League and Conference League, the other two European cups after the Champions League, are held on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. There are four Italian teams still in the running in the two tournaments: Juventus and Roma in the Europa League, Lazio and Fiorentina in the Conference. The first draws established that Juventus will play against Freiburg and Roma against Real Sociedad in San Sebastián, while Lazio and Fiorentina will meet AZ Alkmaar and Sivasspor respectively.
The round of 16 of the Europa League:
Union Berlino – Union Saint-Gilloise
Sevilla – Fenerbahce
Juventus – Freiburg
Bayer Leverkusen – Ferencvaros
Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal
Manchester United – Betis Sevilla
Roma – Real society
Shakhtar Donetsk–Feyenoord
Conference League Round of 16:
AEK Larnaca – West Ham
Fiorentina – Sivasspor
Lazio – THE Alkmaar
Djurgarden – Lech Poznan
Slovan Bratislava – Basel
Sheriff Tiraspol – Nice
Anderlecht – Villarreal
Gent–Istanbul Basaksehir
The round of 16 of the Europa League will be played between 9 and 16 March, as well as those of the Conference League.
– Read also: Union Berlin really tries