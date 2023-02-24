The draws for the round of 16 of the Europa League and Conference League, the other two European cups after the Champions League, are held on Friday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. There are four Italian teams still in the running in the two tournaments: Juventus and Roma in the Europa League, Lazio and Fiorentina in the Conference. The first draws established that Juventus will play against Freiburg and Roma against Real Sociedad in San Sebastián, while Lazio and Fiorentina will meet AZ Alkmaar and Sivasspor respectively.

The round of 16 of the Europa League:

Union Berlino – Union Saint-Gilloise

Sevilla – Fenerbahce

Juventus – Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen – Ferencvaros

Sporting Lisbon – Arsenal

Manchester United – Betis Sevilla

Roma – Real society

Shakhtar Donetsk–Feyenoord

Conference League Round of 16:

AEK Larnaca – West Ham

Fiorentina – Sivasspor

Lazio – THE Alkmaar

Djurgarden – Lech Poznan

Slovan Bratislava – Basel

Sheriff Tiraspol – Nice

Anderlecht – Villarreal

Gent–Istanbul Basaksehir

The round of 16 of the Europa League will be played between 9 and 16 March, as well as those of the Conference League.

