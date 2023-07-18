The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup: A Look at the Largest Women’s World Cup Ever

The 9th FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off this Thursday in Australia and New Zealand. This tournament is set to be the largest Women’s World Cup in history, with some interesting facts and changes to note. Firstly, it will be the first time in history that the Women’s World Cup is co-hosted by two countries. Australia and New Zealand will come together to showcase this global event, with the final taking place in Sydney and the opening ceremony in Auckland.

Notably, the number of teams participating in the tournament has increased to 32, the largest in history. This change was made after FIFA President Gianni Infantino proposed an expansion of teams, which was unanimously approved by the FIFA Council. This decision was met with some skepticism, but Infantino believes it is a step towards promoting the development of women’s football.

Under the new competition system, eight national teams will be making their debut in the Women’s World Cup. These include the Philippines, Vietnam, Haiti, Panama, Portugal, Ireland, Morocco, and Zambia. It is an exciting opportunity for these teams to be part of a historic event.

In addition to the increased number of teams, the prize money for this Women’s World Cup is also the highest in history, totaling $150 million. This is three times higher than the previous Women’s World Cup held in France in 2019. While there are still discrepancies in prize money, this increase shows progress and recognition for women’s football.

Looking back at the history of the Women’s World Cup, the first tournament was held in China in 1991. The United States team emerged as the champions, winning the first of their four titles. Over the years, the tournament has evolved, with rule changes and expansions. Female referees have also made their mark in the World Cup, with Brazilian Claudia Vasconcelos becoming the first female referee of a FIFA match in 1991.

As for the favorites in this year’s tournament, the United States team is undoubtedly the frontrunner. They are the current No. 1 team in the world, and they have won the last two Women’s World Cups. However, they are going through a transition period, with some key players retiring or leaving the team. England, the reigning European Cup champion, and Germany, the runner-up in the European Cup, are also seen as strong contenders.

The Women’s World Cup is also a platform to showcase talented players. Some notable players to watch include Sam Kerr from Australia, who is currently the highest-paid women’s football player in the world. Alexia Putellas from Spain, who has won two consecutive Ballon d’Or awards for the best player in the world. Ada Hegerberg from Norway, who has been a prominent figure in the fight for fair treatment of women’s football. Alex Morgan from the United States, who has been influential in advocating for equal pay. And Keira Walsh from England, who played a crucial role in England’s European Cup triumph.

With the largest Women’s World Cup set to begin, football fans around the world eagerly await the matches and anticipate seeing history being made. The tournament promises to showcase the incredible talent of women footballers and further promote the growth of the sport.

