Pd, Chamber: De Luca junior “demoted” to secretary

Pd: Chamber group: 4 deputy group leader, De Luca secretary

The Pd group of the Chamber defined the Bureau in the assembly that took place this morning. On the proposal of the president Chiara Braga they were elected as vice presidents Valentina Ghio, Toni Riccardi, Simona Bonafè (vicar) and Paolo Ciani.

The classroom secretaries are Andrea Casu and Federico Fornaro. The treasurer Andrea DeMaria. Group secretaries were elected Silvia Roggiani and the outgoing vice president Piero De Lucathe latter absent from the meeting, which should have some special powers such as the one on the Pnnr.

According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itthe decision to “demote” De Luca to secretary from vice president would be part of the battle between secretary Elly Schlein and the Governor of Campania De Luca senior.

