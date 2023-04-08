Pd Secretariat, Beppe Provenzano towards Foreign Affairs. Among the most popular women Bonafoni and Muroni. Latest rumors

Let the secretaries be in the cottage. A practice that is proving to be quite complex, but which by now should be in the pipeline. If it will not be made official before Easter (perhaps already between tonight and tomorrow), in short, it will happen immediately after. In the meantime, the tom-tam on names does not stop. There are few certainties at the moment. Also because, as told by a Pd parliamentary source who knows the secretary well, “with Elly up to the end nothing can be taken for granted. Indeed, we can bet that even this time at the end he will do his own thing and there will be surprises”.

Of course, the pressure on the tenant of the Nazarene it is strong and is of the opposite sign. On the one hand there are the supporters of his motion, who are pushing for the method be the same followed for the choice of group leaders and that is no division between majority and minority, but executive in the hands of whoever won the primaries. On the other hand, however, there are the dem who had supported the race of Bonaccini and who, together with the governor of Emilia Romagna, claim collegiality, referring to the vote of the members, which produced a completely different verdict compared to the gazebos.

slime then he also has another problem and that is to make sure that his secretariat does not seem too textbook Cencelli of the currents, a very high risk precisely for having collected the endorsement of numerous souls of the Democratic Party, from Dario Franceschini ad Andrew Orlandopassing through Roberto Speranza, fresh from his return to the dem house.

