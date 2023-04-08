Home Sports fear!Haigang warmed up to beat Zhejiang team 5-0, Vargas scored twice and Wu Lei scored – yqqlm
fear!Haigang warmed up to beat Zhejiang team 5-0, Vargas scored twice and Wu Lei scored

fear!Haigang warmed up to beat Zhejiang team 5-0, Vargas scored twice and Wu Lei scored
2023-04-07 07:57

Source: Shot China

Original title: Horror!Haigang warms up to beat Zhejiang team 5-0, Vargas scored twice and Wu Lei scored

Beijing time on April 7th, last night, Shanghai Haigang ushered in a warm-up match with the Zhejiang team at the SAIC Pudong Football Stadium. In the end, Shanghai Haigang defeated the Zhejiang team 5-0.

In this warm-up match, about 800 Harbor fans watched the match. Vargas scored twice, Paulinho scored with a pass, and Caron and Wu Lei scored. In the end, the Haigang team defeated the Zhejiang team 5-0.

Head coach Javier said that the team’s understanding and application of technical and tactical concepts are constantly deepening, and they need to be gradually improved in the future. The new aid Pingke made his public debut for the first time, and he stated that he would do his best to help the team achieve good results.

