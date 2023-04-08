KRAMATORSK – Six hundred men of the Ukrainian Special Forces crossed the Dnipro River on more than thirty rubber boats and stormed the Enerhodar nuclear power plant, near Zaporizhzhia, on the night of October 19, 2022, Ukrainian military sources reveal to the British newspaper Times. In theory, the attack should have surprised the Russian soldiers, who had occupied the plant and have been using it as a base since March last year, and should have brought the plant back under the control of the Kiev army.