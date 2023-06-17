Pensions, the fourteenth month “postponed”: late payments. And about increases…

Pensions, late payments. But there is good news about the increases

In July bad news for the retirees. Falling on a Saturday, July 1st is not a bankable day for lenders and this will cause payment delays. Who waits for it fourteenthas well as increases in minimum pensions complete with arrears, for an amount that can exceed 900 euros overall, he therefore risks having to wait a few days before receiving the money.

And this is what will happen in July, when only those who have the credit in the post office will receive the check – more or less increased – on Saturday 1 July, while those who have it in the bank will have to wait until the following Monday. July 3rd.

It doesn’t apply to everyone though: for the postal creditsin fact, pensions will be regularly paid on 1st July, except for those who have preferred cash withdrawal at the counter for whom the usual calendar will be arranged in alphabetical order.

In detail, in July the calendar should generally be as follows:

Saturday 1st July 2023 : letters from A to B;

: letters from A to B; Monday 3 July 2023 : letters from C to D;

: letters from C to D; Tuesday 4 July 2023 : letters from E to K;

: letters from E to K; Wednesday 5 July 2023 : letters from L to O;

: letters from L to O; Thursday 6 July 2023 : letters from P to R;

: letters from P to R; Friday 7 July 2023: letters from S to Z.

We remind you that the calendar could change depending on the reference office, so it is always good to inquire before going to collect your pension.

