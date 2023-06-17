M5s in the square, Grillo’s show: ‘Make the citizenship brigades, put on the balaclava’

The 5 Star Movement returns to the streets. Through the streets of Rome he brings the opposition to the Meloni government and the fight against precariousness. Themes also shared by the Democratic Party and the Italian Left. Elly Schlein arrives at Piazza della Repubblica for a greeting. He embraces Giuseppe Conte and guarantees common battles. But on the Ukraine issue, you are being overwhelmed by criticism from your own party. Then, at the end of the procession, Beppe Grillo takes the scene. Between jokes and strong phrases, he invites the “sleepers” of the Movement to react. “Start making the brigades of citizenship – he says from the stage to the pentastellato people – disguise yourself with the balaclava and secretly go to do the chores, arrange the sidewalks, the flower beds, the manhole covers, without attracting attention”. A sentence said after an amarcord moment. “I took you little ones-he remembers-and now you’re piled up looking at the leader. You want the leader! Be leaders of yourselves”. Hence the incitement, between the ironic and the arsonist, to the brigades of citizenship. Joke that does not go unnoticed.

Grillo: ‘Make citizenship brigades, put on balaclavas’

The senator of Italia Viva Enrico Borghi is tough, who invites Conte to “distance himself from this drift”. It is unacceptable for the senator to mention “subversive organizations that have written among the bloodiest pages of the Republic”. Harsh criticism also from Maurizio Lupi of Noi Moderati and from the League, who defines Grillo’s words as “serious and disconcerting”. To then launch the provocation to the Democratic Party, who took to the streets to support the pentastellata mobilization. “We wonder – writes Salvini’s party in a note – if Schlein is also ready to wear a balaclava”.

Schlein and Conte, therefore, find themselves at the center of a dispute that is difficult to predict, at least until the last few bars of the event, when Grillo’s show is staged. A few hours earlier, at the departure of the procession, all eyes were on the pentastellato president and on the secretary Dem. Schlein, initially not expected, decides to participate after a phone call from Conte. She arrives in the square between selfies and some cheering choirs. The two embrace, then she turns to the M5s leader. “Working together against precariousness – she says – for the minimum wage and for income. You were right to mobilize Giuseppe”.

Schlein at the M5S procession in Rome: ‘Joining forces on issues’

Conte collects the support and replies: “we said it to each other, we have a long way to go, but this is absolutely a good step”. Then the leader thanks the Dem secretary, but also Nicola Fratoianni of the Italian Left, who wanted to greet the demonstrators in the procession. “I’ve always gone to squares whose platform I share,” he told reporters. Line shared with the tenant of the Nazarene. Which he invites to “join forces on the issues on which the Movement has chosen to mobilize today”. Then he specifies the battles: fight against precariousness, minimum wage and defense of income.

The Movement, however, at the final rally, declines precariousness on heterogeneous fronts. Together with Conte and the entire M5s top management, including Virginia Raggi, underpaid young people, grassroots trade unions, exodates from the superbonus parade. For the organizers cone about 20 thousand. Among the interventions, on stage also that of a Last Generation activist. “We have to listen to them,” says the president. That you attack Silvio Berlusconi’s “celebratory orgy” and spare no blows to the government. For Conte, Meloni is a “bully who reneges on promises”. Then the lunge on Ukraine. He turns to the prime minister and says: “You had to tell us that the right formula is ‘we are prone’ to the indications of Washington and Brussels, to this warlike fury”. Words followed by those of Moni Ovadia, according to whom the “war arises from the expansion of NATO and not from the black man who invades”. Statements that ignite the controversy in the Democratic Party. “I am not arguing about the fact that it was decided to participate – says the deputy Lorenzo Guerini of Base Riformista – even in the initial phase of the demonstration, without having discussed it. However, I cannot fail to emphasize my stellar distance from what has been said about the war Putin to Ukraine”. Other Dem exponents are also critical of Schlein’s choice.

