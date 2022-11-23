At the very least, pensioners should be satisfied with 45 euros more, 7 if one calculates that a large part was still due as a recovery on inflation, and forget the thousand euros a month promised by Berlusconi. Those who hoped to retire earlier pretend instead that they have never listened to Salvini who promised rest in the electoral campaign with only 41 years of contributions, 39 for women, instead of the 42 and 10 months foreseen by Fornero. All things that cost tens of billions, impossible to find. It is already a lot if the new government has managed to avoid for less than 50 thousand workers the step foreseen by Fornero, which makes them retire at 67 years and 20 minimum contributions. Or 42 years and 10 months of contributions regardless of age.

With “quota 103” the exit will instead be guaranteed also to those who are 62 years of age and have 41 contributions. A small opening waiting to reform the entire system of exit from work during 2023. Even if it will be difficult to focus on that quota 41 of contributions without personal references, of which the League had made a strong point during the electoral campaign. In the most optimistic forecast of the Undersecretary for Labor Durigon, the dismantling of the Fornero law completed with “quota 41” would in fact cost 4 billion in the first year until it gradually grows to nearly 10 billion in 2029. With quota 103 the cost should instead be contained at around 700 million the first year, double the following, because it is probable that, as already happened for “quota 102”, only a minority ultimately opts for early withdrawal, which still causes the check to lose something, given that the calculation of the last years takes place with the least advantageous contribution.

However, the fact remains that the “quota 103” will be paid by pensioners with checks of two thousand euros or more, who will suffer a reduction of up to 60% for treatments over 4 thousand euros per month due to the adjustment to inflation which in January will be fully 7.3% only for pensions within 4 times the minimum and will instead gradually decrease for those of a higher amount, causing a loss of from 47 to 381 euros.

That the government thinks of benefiting above all women who have children is confirmed by the new “female option”, which retires those who are without children at 60 and those who have children in tow at 58. A “contribution relief” bonus will reward workers who postpone access to retirement with a 10% increase in payroll.

The stop at Fornero. The bridging solution for 48,000 workers

After “quota 102″ expiring at the end of the year, the government takes a small step towards those who want to retire earlier than the 67 years envisaged by Fornero (or 42 years and 10 months of contributions regardless of age) going up one step to ” quota 103”, i.e. 41 years of contributions and 62 years of age. This is a possibility that affects only 48,000 workers out of the approximately 300,000 who say goodbye to work every year. For those who use the 103 quota, the maneuver provides that up to the age of 67 it is not possible to cash a check greater than 5 times the minimum, i.e. the pension cannot exceed 2,850 euros per month. Those among private workers who come out with quota 103 will have to wait for the exit window in April next year while public employees will have to be patient until August. The budget law then dusts off the “Maroni bonus” for those who remain at work, equal to a 10 percent tax relief.

Indexing. Another tweak is expected in September

Of the thousand euros promised in the electoral campaign, in the end the two and a half million pensioners will receive a pittance of 45 euros more. Just 7 not foreseen if we consider that, regardless of the content, next year they would have already increased by 38 euros. Those that serve to recover a meager 7.3% eroded by inflation, which actually travels today at 11.9%. Once the due sums have been made, the current check of 525 euros will thus pass to 570-580 euros depending on some requirements that regulate the assignment of the minimum check. A result that makes the government flaunt the achieved indexation of 120% of the minimum pensions compared to what was foreseen, but which certainly won’t make those who have to get by on less than 600 euros a month smile. A handful of euros more could then arrive in September, when the indexation of pensions will be updated on the basis of real inflation data, much higher than the compensation now.

The adjustment. The anti-inflation recalculation is softer

To finance “quota 103”, which is worth about 700 million euros in the first year and 1.4 billion in the second, in the end it was necessary to cut back on the revaluation of pensions compared to the portion eroded by inflation. An indexation which in January will be 7.3% but which in September will have to be adjusted, and quite a bit, if we continue to travel with inflation close to 12%. For checks up to four times the minimum, i.e. for pensions of around 2,100 euros per month, the adjustment will remain the one envisaged and will increase the check by 146 euros. For treatments between four and five times the minimum, the revaluation from the current 90% of the expected maximum would instead drop to 80%, equal to a loss of 47 euros. Between five and six times the minimum, the indexation drops to 55% of the expected maximum and reduces the check by 139 euros. Between six and seven times the minimum, the adjustment would instead be 50%, equal to a loss of 255 euros compared to forecasts, while beyond the revaluation it is 40%, for a cut equal to 381 euros.

Flexibility. Women’s option rewards mothers

In addition to the “103 quota”, the government has decided to extend both the Ape Sociale and the Women’s Option to guarantee a minimum of flexibility on the way out. With the first, you will continue to retire at the age of 63 and a maximum allowance of 1,500 euros up to the age of 67. In addition, the Ape sociale can be requested by the unemployed with at least thirty years of contributions paid, by workers who have been assisting a loved one for at least six months, by disabled civilians at 74% with thirty years of contributions and by employees with 36 years of age. of contributions who have done heavy work. The situation for the “Women’s option” is different, which is extended by a year but with limits linked to the presence of children. Female workers will be able to retire at 58 if self-employed and at 59 if employees, with at least 35 years of contributions in both cases, but only if they have two or more children, while with only one one retires at 59 years of age. If you don’t have children, however, you have to wait until your sixtieth year.