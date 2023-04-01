Home Business Pensions: the Pensami service on the INPS Mobile app
Business

by admin
The INPS service “Pensami” (PENSione A MIsura), which simulates pension scenarios, is available on the INPS Mobile app. The National Insurance Institute itself announces it according to which it is in the “Services – without authentication” section.

By entering anonymously and without authentication a few personal data and those relating to the contribution,

the simulator provides information regarding the pensions that can be accessed (both in individual

social security management and by cumulating the entire contribution)

