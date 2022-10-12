Home Business Pepsi: 3rd quarter earnings and revenue better than expected. The giant improves its outlook in 2022
Pepsi announced that it reported a quarterly report with better-than-expected earnings and revenue. The American giant of snacks and soft drinks simultaneously announced that it had revised its outlook upwards.

The stock is up about 2% in premarket on Wall Street. The American multinational grossed in the third quarter earnings per share of $ 1.97 on an adjusted basis, compared to the $ 1.84 expected by the economists interviewed by Refinitiv.

Revenue amounted to $ 21.97 billion, compared to an expected $ 20.84 billion.

Looking to the whole of 2022, Pepsi has revised upwards its estimates on organic growth in turnover from + 10% to + 12%, while the rise in earnings per share is now expected to + 10%, compared to + 8% of the ‘previous outlook.

