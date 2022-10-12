The Pope reflected on the “desire” factor of spiritual discernment in his catechism in a public audience on Wednesday. The Pope pointed out that longing is a product of deep meaning that can withstand difficulties in the face of difficulties. Desire to stand the test of time.

(Vatican News Network) On the morning of October 12, Pope Francis presided over the public reception on Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, continuing the theme of the catechism. This time, the Pope explained the factor of “desire”, which is related to discernment, stating that “discrimination is a form of seeking, and seeking is always due to something we lack but are familiar with”. Desire “is a yearning for a perfection, a perfection that will never be reached, a sign of God’s presence in us”.

The Pope first explained that “longing” comes from Latin and means “lack of stars, lack of reference points to guide the journey of life”, a lack that causes pain and insufficiency, but also a rush to obtain the good that is lacking. So “Desire becomes a compass to know where I am and where I’m going, and a compass to know whether I’m standing still or moving. A man who never desires is a man who is still, maybe a patient, almost dead”.

The Pope went on to explain that longing is a product of deep meaning that can withstand difficulties. He gave an example of a person who is thirsty, and if he cannot find water right away, he will not stop because of it and give up looking for it. As long as he could find water to drink, he was ready to make any sacrifice. Desire to stand the test of time. Another example: a young man who aspires to become a doctor must put in effort and know how to give up. “Have to set limits, know how to say ‘no’, say ‘no’ to other professions first, and also say ‘no’ to entertainment and distractions that may be encountered, but his desire “has enabled him to overcome these difficulty”.

In addition, the Pope mentioned that “before performing miracles, Jesus often asked people in need what they wished for”. For example, He asked the paralyzed man by the pool of Bethzada, “Will you be healed?” We ask, why did Jesus say this?

“In fact, the paralyzed man’s answer revealed a series of bizarre resistance to healing, and it wasn’t just him. Jesus’ question was an invitation to clarify his own heart and to accept the qualitative leap that might arise: to stop putting himself and Seeing his own life as “a paralyzed man” who needs to be carried around. But the man in bed doesn’t seem so convinced of Him.

Through conversation with the Lord, we learn to understand what we really want in life, the Pope said. “The paralyzed patient is typical of a person who says ‘yes, I do’ but does nothing for their desires. Thus, ‘the desire becomes an illusion, not taking a step to realize it’, but start complaining.

“But beware, complaining is a poison, it poisons people’s hearts and lives, and it doesn’t make you want to move forward. You have to be cautious about complaining. If there is a complaint in the family, the husband and wife will complain and each other Complaining, children complaining about fathers, or priests complaining about bishops, or bishops complaining about many other things…. No, if you find yourself in the middle of complaining, beware, it is almost a sin, because it does not allow desire to grow .”

Focusing on the historical moment in which we live, the Pope pointed out that if on the one hand it seems to “encourage the greatest freedom of choice, while at the same time consuming desire”, making it a passing thought. Thousands of proposals flood our heads, distracting us from what we really want. “Think about young people, for example, with their phones in their hands searching, watching…”, “But do you stop and think?”

“Many people suffer because they don’t know what they want in their lives; perhaps they have never touched their deepest desires. As a result, one’s life is spent between trials and scheming , never having any results, and missing out on valuable opportunities. So some changes, despite the desire in theory, are never implemented when the opportunity arises, lacking a strong desire to get things done.”

The Pope asked how we would answer today if Jesus asked us, “What would you like me to do for you?” The Pope gave his answer, “Perhaps, at last, we can ask him to help us recognize his deep longing, which God has placed in our hearts”. “The Lord may have given us the power to recognize this desire” in order to “participate us in his fullness of life”. This is actually what God desires for us.

