Agreement reached between Pernigotti and trade unions for the one-year extension of the redundancy fund for Pernigotti workers. This was announced by MISE in a press release.

The agreement came after the joint examination carried out today by videoconference in the presence of the Ministries of Economic Development and Labor, the Piedmont and Lombardy Regions, the company, JP Morgan and the trade unions.

The Mise, represented by the coordinator of the business crisis structure Luca Annibaletti, expressed a positive opinion on the industrial plan presented by Jp Morgan for the relaunch of the production activities of the historic confectionery company of Novi Ligure.

The agreement reached between the parties is preparatory to the formalization of the Pernigotti sale agreement between the new buyers and the Turkish Toksoz group expected by the end of September.

