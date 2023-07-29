Pernigotti, also Invitalia in the field to save the chocolates

It has been perfected with the entrance of Invitalia the shareholding structure of Pernigotti Holding SpAa company set up by JPMorgan’s Lynstone fund which took over the entire share capital of Pernigotti SpA from the Toksoz Group. The operation, conducted for Invitalia as part of the Fund for the Safeguarding of Historic Brands, made it possible to reconstitute the share capital for 7,000,000 euros (75% Lynstone-JPMorgan, 25% Invitalia) and thus lay the foundations for the relaunch of the brand and production.

The two partners also cooperate to the same extent in Walcor SpA, another historical Cremona brand, specialized in the production of Easter eggs and chocolate coins, reads a note. And it’s just “there complementarity of the production lines and, consequently, of the product portfolio which has led to a twin operation which, by integrating suppliers, products, sales network and management, presents itself on the market as an innovative proposal”, it is underlined.

Already from next Christmas periodPernigotti branded products they will be available again for consumers. The shareholders’ meeting appointed the new board of directors of Pernigotti Holding SpA, with Luigi Mastrobuono as president, Attilio Capuano as managing director, Camille Le Baut as director, who in turn are also members of the Board of Walcor. (Ticker)

