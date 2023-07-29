Breastfeeding, 4 good reasons to continue in the summer – News from pediatricians

It is practical, economical, hydrates and defends against the risk of infections, especially in summer. Breast milk is a precious gift from mother to child, but few babies receive exclusive breastfeeding. The Italian Society of Pediatrics explains the 4 reasons why it is important to continue even in the summer. The World Health Organization and Unicef ​​recommend exclusive breastfeeding up to 6 months of age and extending breastfeeding up to 2 years of age. In Italy, however, less than one child out of two at the age of 2-3 months is exclusively breastfed and only 3 out of 10 at 4-5 months continue to be exclusively breastfed.

There are many reasons why not to stop in the summer: the breastfed baby, even if it’s very hot, is hydrated and doesn’t need to drink water; breastfeeding is practical on vacation, because it doesn’t require organization, just a place to relax; it is also safe, because it does not require supports such as bottles to be sterilized which, especially in the heat, can be a vehicle for germs responsible for intestinal infections.

Finally, breast milk costs nothing and “is one of the main determinants of health for the whole of life”, explains the president of Sip Annamaria Staiano. One of the most frequent obstacles that push mothers to abandon breastfeeding is the ‘lactation crisis’: suddenly a child who was sucking regularly changes register and the mother may think she does not have enough milk. “If she doesn’t cry and the urine is transparent, it means that she is feeding adequately. In most cases, these crises resolve quickly, so the advice is to hold on”, says Riccardo Davanzo, head of the Breastfeeding Technical Table of the Ministry of Health.

Another reason why we often stop breastfeeding is the fear that the baby will not grow, but it is important that parents understand that the growth rate is not always the same as in the first two months. The third obstacle often consists of returning to work or for health reasons and, in this case, the pediatrician must provide information on how to continue expressing milk and storing it. For this purpose, Sip has created a poster on correct storage methods and times to avoid waste and risks: breast milk can stay up to 4 hours at room temperature; it can be placed in the fridge or freezer but before use it must be heated in a bain-marie or with a bottle warmer (not in the microwave); if defrosted, it should not be refrozen.

