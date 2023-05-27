Perrino interviews the CEO of the Sun: “Me underdog. Success? Classical studies”

Perrino interviews the CEO of Sole 24 Ore d’Asero at the Trento Festival of Economics: the interview

“Listen and innovate“: these are the two keywords that guide the work of Mirja Cartìa d’Aseromanaging director of the Only 24 Hoursinterviewed today by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino al Trento Economics Festival. The meeting took place in the fortunate format “Manager profession“, name of the book that the same Perrino wrote together with Paul Scaroni in the early 80s that revealed paths, choices, tricks and needs to become great business executives. Like Mirja d’Asero, number one woman in her field, with a perfect resume behind her.

Perrino interviews d’Asero: “Sole 24Ore? A group based on reliability and continuous training”

“Il Gruppo 24Ore is a wonderful groupwhich is experiencing a golden moment after a dark period of the publishing crisis, when we had to rethink our business models”, d’Asero told the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Maria Perrino. “We lived the transformation by thinking of ourselves as one multimedia tech company. Our red thread is reliabilityin the world of news and also of training. in a moment of fake news, we represent the reliability of the source”, remarked d’Asero.

Talking about numbers and aspirations future of the group, the CEO underlined that “the balance sheet closed at over 211 million is a signal that makes us look at the ‘future of the future‘ optimistically. Our moving to Milan it was a step in this direction, it is important to us to give a signal of a new course that looks at sustainability and generational and gender inclusion. We therefore need to pay more attention to these issues”.

Perrino interviews the CEO of Sole 24 Ore: “Failure strengthened me, it hasn’t always been easy”

And donna-manager of a large publishing group, a sector that does not look much at the concept of inclusion, “the peculiar approach is that of a more empathy“, revealed d’Asero to Perrino. “As soon as I arrived, I had the employees take an evaluation questionnaire to understand what I could change. 92% of employees responded and I was very pleased “, continued the manager d’Asero, who then revealed that her name” is theJamir anagram: my mom didn’t know I was going to be a girl so she called me that. When she realized I was going to be female, she just reversed the letters, with all the complications involved.”

Returning then to the profession-manager, d’Asero recounted his professional career in detail, starting from the legal profession. “I had many experiences as a lawyer, especially between Rome and Milan, then I realized that I was no longer satisfied. I went to do the bankers so, but my bank then went bust overnight. I stayed because I had just had my daughter so they couldn’t kick me out and I made a name for myself having a legal background. Failure made me very strongI also had to sign the letters of dismissal from my colleagues”, said d’Asero. In all of this, with a baby to breastfeed, the situation was certainly not easy. “I had a nanny who took my baby to the office, I had to reconcile things and it was very complicated,” explained the CEO.

The CEO of Sole 24 Ore: “In the group I was the last wheel of the cart, I had to study a lot”

